AUD/USD: No response to China Caixin Manufacturing PMI

- AUD/USD has barely moved in response to key China data.
- Caixin's Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.1 in January from December's 51.5 reading.
- China rate cut and signs of risk reset are likely helping the AUD stay bid.
The AUD/USD pair is keeping gains despite the dismal China data.
The Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which surveys small and medium-sized export-oriented units, fell to 51.1 in January from the preceding month's 51.5 reading. The actual figure missed the estimate of 51.3.
China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Manufacturing PMI, which focuses on state-owned enterprises, also fell to 50.00 in January from December's 50.2, hitting the neutral mark that separates expansion from contraction on a monthly basis, the data released on Friday showed.
The slowdown in the pace of expansion in the manufacturing activity, as highlighted by PMIs, indicates the economy is not out of the woods yet and the sector could suffer a contraction in February, courtesy of Coronovirus scare.
So far, however, the AUD/USD pair has barely moved in response to China data. At press time, the pair is trading at session highs near 0.6707, representing a 0.23% gain on the day. That level was seen put to test right before the release of China's PMI data.
The resilience could be associated with the signs of risk reset in the equities and rate cut by China. Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 0.67% gain. Further, China has reduced borrowing costs on a 7-day reverse repo from 2.5% to 2.4%. The interest rate on 14-day reverse repo has been reduced to 2.55% from 2.65%.
Also, the markets have priced out prospects of an RBA rate cut on Tuesday. The central bank is now expected to deliver a rate cut in April or May. Further, there is growing consensus in the market that the Australian government may deliver fiscal stimulus to counter the nation-wide demand shock arising out of the virus fears and bush fires.
The AUD, therefore, could extend gains during the day ahead.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6702
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.6694
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6842
|Daily SMA50
|0.6865
|Daily SMA100
|0.6838
|Daily SMA200
|0.6871
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.673
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6682
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6829
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6682
|Previous Monthly High
|0.704
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6682
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6712
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6654
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6626
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6722
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.675
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.677
