AUD/USD niether coming or going around 0.7240/80 range, bears wait break of trendline

- AUD/USD bouncing back into no man's land as the US dollar sinks.
- There are still constructive arguments for a lower AUD.
AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7270 and between a range of 0.7191 and 0.7287. The US dollar has been sent packing as reports that the European Central Bank officials have become more confident in their outlook for the region's recovery.
The report comes ahead of Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting and some analysts believe that the exchange rate will be a theme.
However, considering how heavily skewed bets have been against the US dollar when factoring the geopolitical risks, it will likely take more than a few comments from ECB officials to keep the dollar down.
Moreover, ongoing extraordinary monetary policy support from global central banks, not just the Fed, as well as the recent vaccine concerns, are enough to encourage support for the greenback.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia has so far not batted an eyelid at the current value of the AUD based on its expectation that the marked weakness of Australian Q1 Consumer Price Index inflation data will only be temporary.
Analysts at Rabobank pick out this factor as an important theme to consider and argue that markets could be too complacent about the Aussie.
The analysts said, with regards to the RBA's approach tot he currency, ''in view of the economic slack in the economy, it is possible that policymakers will want to shake off the reputation of being the least dovish central bank in the G10 in the coming months.''
A Bloomberg consensus points to AUD/USD at 0.72 at the end of the year.
By contrast our forecast suggests scope for a move back towards 0.68 on a 3 month view.
Layered on top of these arguments are concerns about the economic impact of the drawn out lockdown in Melbourne and from the testy relations between Canberra and Beijing.
All these factor could conceivably weigh on AUD/USD in the coming months.
Daily chart
Technically, AUD/USD is no in no man's land as it continues to fail on both sides of 0.7240 and 0.7280.
Since the price failed to make a bullish run at the start of the week, the focus has flipped to the downside unless the bulls can get a foothold in the 0.73 area.
If there are repeated failures at resistance, a break of trendline support could open an opportunity to the downside.
AUD/USD levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7271
|Today Daily Change
|0.0057
|Today Daily Change %
|0.79
|Today daily open
|0.7214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7241
|Daily SMA50
|0.7136
|Daily SMA100
|0.6906
|Daily SMA200
|0.675
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7309
|Previous Daily Low
|0.721
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7416
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7416
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7076
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7248
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7179
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.708
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7279
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7344
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
