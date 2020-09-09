AUD/USD niether coming or going around 0.7240/80 range, bears wait break of trendline

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • AUD/USD bouncing back into no man's land as the US dollar sinks.
  • There are still constructive arguments for a lower AUD.

AUD/USD is currently trading at 0.7270 and between a range of 0.7191 and 0.7287. The US dollar has been sent packing as reports that the European Central Bank officials have become more confident in their outlook for the region's recovery.

The report comes ahead of Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting and some analysts believe that the exchange rate will be a theme.

However, considering how heavily skewed bets have been against the US dollar when factoring the geopolitical risks, it will likely take more than a few comments from ECB officials to keep the dollar down.

Moreover, ongoing extraordinary monetary policy support from global central banks, not just the Fed, as well as the recent vaccine concerns, are enough to encourage support for the greenback.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia has so far not batted an eyelid at the current value of the AUD based on its expectation that the marked weakness of Australian Q1 Consumer Price Index inflation data will only be temporary.

Analysts at Rabobank pick out this factor as an important theme to consider and argue that markets could be too complacent about the Aussie.

The analysts said, with regards to the RBA's approach tot he currency, ''in view of the economic slack in the economy, it is possible that policymakers will want to shake off the reputation of being the least dovish central bank in the G10 in the coming months.''

A Bloomberg consensus points to AUD/USD at 0.72 at the end of the year.

By contrast our forecast suggests scope for a move back towards 0.68 on a 3 month view.

Layered on top of these arguments are concerns about the economic impact of the drawn out lockdown in Melbourne and from the testy relations between Canberra and Beijing.

All these factor could conceivably weigh on AUD/USD in the coming months.

Daily chart

Technically, AUD/USD is no in no man's land as it continues to fail on both sides of 0.7240 and 0.7280. 

Since the price failed to make a bullish run at the start of the week, the focus has flipped to the downside unless the bulls can get a foothold in the 0.73 area.

If there are repeated failures at resistance, a break of trendline support could open an opportunity to the downside. 

 

AUD/USD levels

 

Overview
Today last price 0.7271
Today Daily Change 0.0057
Today Daily Change % 0.79
Today daily open 0.7214
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7241
Daily SMA50 0.7136
Daily SMA100 0.6906
Daily SMA200 0.675
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7309
Previous Daily Low 0.721
Previous Weekly High 0.7416
Previous Weekly Low 0.7222
Previous Monthly High 0.7416
Previous Monthly Low 0.7076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7248
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7271
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7179
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.708
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7279
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7344
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7379

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks

GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks

GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism

EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism

EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.

EUR/USD News

Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone

Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone

A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.

Gold News

Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?

Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?

Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.

Read more

WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API

WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API

Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures