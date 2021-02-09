AUD/USD: Next key resistance to watch is seen at 0.7782 – Credit Suisse

The AUD/USD pair saw another positive session on Monday, breaking above the crucial resistance area at 0.7683/7704, negating the small top to suggest further near-term strength, with key resistance seen initially at 0.7782, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.
Key quotes
“With a bullish ‘reversal day’ in place and daily MACD momentum also about to turn higher again, we look for further near-term upside, with immediate resistance seen initially at 0.7731. Beyond here would see a move back to 0.7764/70, removal of which would negate the bearish ‘reversal day’ and expose 0.7782, where we would expect to see fresh sellers at first.”
“Above 0.7782 can see a fresh test of the April 2018 and current 2021 high at 0.7816/20.”
“Support moves initially to 0.7694, then 0.7651, beneath which would ease the immediate upside pressure and see a move back to 0.7610/01, where we would expect to see a first attempt to hold. Removal of here though would expose Friday’s low at 0.7583, beyond which would negate the recent ‘reversal day’ and see a move to 0.7464/57.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
