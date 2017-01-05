AUD/USD negative below 0.7358 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

AUD/USD keeps the negative stance intact below 0.7358, suggested Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“AUD/USD continues to recover near term just ahead of the May low at .7146 and has reached the accelerated downtrend at 0.7358 - while capped here a negative bias will remain intact. Please note however that the intraday Elliott wave count is implying a deeper recovery to the .7460, .7580 zone, but even this move will remain within the realms of a correction only”.

“We view AUD/USD as having topped longer term and maintain a bearish bias. Below 0.7146, we eventually expect it to slide back to the .6828 January low”.

 

    1. R3 0.7460
    2. R2 0.7409
    3. R1 0.7375
  2. PP 0.7324
    1. S1 0.7289
    2. S2 0.7238
    3. S3 0.7204

 