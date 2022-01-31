AUD/USD nearly 1.5% up from Friday’s 19-month lows as highly anticipated RBA policy announcement looms

- AUD/USD is on course for its best one-day rally since June 2021 and is more than 1.5% above Friday lows.
- The pair is trading in 0.7060s, up about 1.1% ahead of a highly anticipated RBA policy announcement.
- The focus will then switch to US data for the rest of the week, culminating in Friday’s official jobs report.
A positive start to the week, as far as global equity markets are concerned, and profit-taking following last week’s hawkish Fed policy announcement induced surge have seen the US dollar turn sharply lower on Monday. Stronger than expected January Chicago PMI figures and commentary from Fed policymakers which broadly stuck to the bank’s new hawkish script was unable to turn the tide for the US dollar. The Aussie has been the major G10 beneficiary of buck weakness as focus turns to Tuesday’s RBA monetary policy announcement.
AUD/USD has rallied more than 1.1% on Monday to the 0.7060s and is on course for its best one-day performance since June 2021, putting the pair now nearly 1.5% above the sub-0.6970 19-month lows it hit last Friday. Aussie traders will be closely scrutinized the upcoming RBA meeting with regards to 1) its decision on QE and 2) its interest rate guidance. Regarding the former, consensus expectations are for the bank to ax bond-buying in its entirety and regarding the rate guidance, markets expect some pivot towards admitting that the conditions for a rate hike could be met in 2022. However, the scope for the RBA to hawkishly surprise the market, which is pricing in a full 25bps rate hike by the end of H2 2022, is somewhat limited.
That may limit any post-“hawkish RBA policy shift” gains in AUD/USD to underneath resistance in the 0.7100 area. Indeed, any rally past these levels might be seen by US dollar bulls anticipating inflationary and tight US labour market numbers on Friday as a good short entry point. As the threat of a 50bps move by the Fed in March hangs over the market’s head, FX markets are likely to be even more volatile to US employment and labour market data in the coming weeks than usual.
AUD/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|0.6997
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.718
|Daily SMA50
|0.7172
|Daily SMA100
|0.7263
|Daily SMA200
|0.7396
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7047
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6966
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7278
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6993
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6997
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7016
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.696
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6923
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.688
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7041
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7084
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7121
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains the upside, advances above 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair extends its recovery as the US session develops, currently trading above 1.1200. The dollar corrects lower as stocks manage to post some gains while government bond yields held within familiar levels. Mixed European data limits gains ahead of critical ECB’s monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3400, 'Brexit Freedoms Bill', BOE in focus
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3400, extending Friday’s corrective pullback from a five-week low. UK Foreign Secretary Truss hints at PM Johnson’s job safety despite ‘Partygate’ issue. The US dollar retreat offsets UK political and Brexit concerns.
Gold Price Forecast: Corrective advance capped by selling interest aligned at around $1,800 Premium
Spot gold is up this Monday, trading around $1,797 a troy ounce, after peaking at $1,799.71 ahead of the US opening. Demand for the American dollar paused after the sharp post-Fed appreciation that left the currency in overbought territory against most major rivals.
Cryptos to enter second leg of relief rally
Bitcoin price has seen a 10% rally over the past week, Ethereum price followed suit and climbed 14% and Ripple price goes against the trend and slides lower.
Is it time to take a bite out of Apple?
Both Apple’s sales and earnings beat Wall Street projections as the company was able to navigate through computer chip shortages. Analysts now predict that Apple revenue will top $90 billion.