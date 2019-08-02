AUD/USD: Muted response to above-forecast Aussie data

- AUD/USD adds just 10 pips one upbeat Aussie macro numbers.
- Aussie retail sales and producer price index bettered estimates.
- Trade tensions are likely coping the upside in the AUD.
AUD/USD is having a tough time cheering the upbeat Australian macro economic data released at 01: 30 GMT.
Australian consumer spending, as represented by retail sales, rose 0.4% month-in-month in June, bettering the estimated growth of 0.3% and up from the preceding month’s print of 0.1%.
The producer price index (PPI) rose 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in the second quarter, beating the expected figure of 0.3%. Thee annualized PPI also bettered estimate with a 2% print.
So far, however, the AUD/USD has managed to add just 10 pips on upbeat data. The pair is currently trading at 0.6805, having hit a seven-month low of 0.6795 ahead of the Aussie data.
The AUD’s inability to score gains on the back of upbeat data could be associated with the escalating US-China trade tensions.
President Trump announced Thursday that the US will impose a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of products imported from China, saying Beijing is not living up to the promises it made in recent trade negotiations. The US stocks responded by falling 1%. Further, the Asian stocks are currently reporting losses with Japan's Nikkei index shedding 2%.
With investors turning risk averse due to trade tensions, the path of least resistance for the AUD and other China proxies appears to be on the downside.
That said, the AUD/USD pair could gain altitude if the market focus shifts to the possibility of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivering additional rate cuts over the coming months in response to escalating trade tensions. The Fed on Wednesday cut rates by 25 basis points but refrained from signaling further easing.
Pivot points
-
- R3 0.6922
- R2 0.6895
- R1 0.6848
- PP 0.6821
-
- S1 0.6774
- S2 0.6747
- S3 0.67
