AUD/USD: Muted reaction to weak Aussie trade surplus

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD trades near 0.78, having hit a multi-year high of 0.7820 in the overnight trade. 
  • Australia's trade surplus narrowed more-than-expected in November. 
  • That, coupled with the US-China tensions could draw offers for the AUD.

A narrowing of Australia's trade surplus or excess of exports over imports in November is failing to move the needle in the Aussie pairs. The data released soon before press time has not impacted AUD/USD, leading the pair unaffected around 0.78. The currency pair hit a high of 0.7820 during the overnight trade.  

Australia's trade surplus narrowed to A$ 5,022 million in November from October's $7,456 million and missed the projection of A$ 6,200 million. Exports or outbound shipments rose 3% month-on-month, and imports rose by 10%. Meanwhile, Building Permits increased by 2.6% month-on-month in November, beating the estimate of 2.5% following October's 3.8% rise. The not-so-impressive data set could become the reason for a pullback in the Aussie dollar, which has charted an impressive rally from 0.69 to 0.78 over the last two months. 

The broader picture remains in favor of the bulls. With a majority secured in the Senate, the US Democrats now have control over what legislation will pass through Congress. As such, expectations of large fiscal stimulus could keep the risk assets better bid. 

However, fears of increased regulation, tax hikes, overnight chaos in the US capitol, and US-China tensions could keep gains in the AUD and other risk assets under check in the short-term. According to the Wall Steet Journal (WSJ), US officials are reportedly considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba and Tencent Holdings. The move comes following the US President Donald Trump's decision to ban transactions with 8 Chinese software applications and NYSE's decision to delist Chinese telecommunications companies included in a ban on investment in Chinese firms with links to the Chinese military.

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7800
Today Daily Change 0.0009
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 0.7799
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7618
Daily SMA50 0.7424
Daily SMA100 0.7308
Daily SMA200 0.7037
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.782
Previous Daily Low 0.7732
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7787
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7766
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7748
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7696
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.766
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7835
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7872
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7923

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

