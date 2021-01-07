AUD/USD: Muted reaction to weak Aussie trade surplus

- AUD/USD trades near 0.78, having hit a multi-year high of 0.7820 in the overnight trade.
- Australia's trade surplus narrowed more-than-expected in November.
- That, coupled with the US-China tensions could draw offers for the AUD.
A narrowing of Australia's trade surplus or excess of exports over imports in November is failing to move the needle in the Aussie pairs. The data released soon before press time has not impacted AUD/USD, leading the pair unaffected around 0.78. The currency pair hit a high of 0.7820 during the overnight trade.
Australia's trade surplus narrowed to A$ 5,022 million in November from October's $7,456 million and missed the projection of A$ 6,200 million. Exports or outbound shipments rose 3% month-on-month, and imports rose by 10%. Meanwhile, Building Permits increased by 2.6% month-on-month in November, beating the estimate of 2.5% following October's 3.8% rise. The not-so-impressive data set could become the reason for a pullback in the Aussie dollar, which has charted an impressive rally from 0.69 to 0.78 over the last two months.
The broader picture remains in favor of the bulls. With a majority secured in the Senate, the US Democrats now have control over what legislation will pass through Congress. As such, expectations of large fiscal stimulus could keep the risk assets better bid.
However, fears of increased regulation, tax hikes, overnight chaos in the US capitol, and US-China tensions could keep gains in the AUD and other risk assets under check in the short-term. According to the Wall Steet Journal (WSJ), US officials are reportedly considering prohibiting Americans from investing in Alibaba and Tencent Holdings. The move comes following the US President Donald Trump's decision to ban transactions with 8 Chinese software applications and NYSE's decision to delist Chinese telecommunications companies included in a ban on investment in Chinese firms with links to the Chinese military.
Technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7800
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|0.7799
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7618
|Daily SMA50
|0.7424
|Daily SMA100
|0.7308
|Daily SMA200
|0.7037
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.782
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7732
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7743
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7557
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7743
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7338
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7787
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7766
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7748
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7696
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.766
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7835
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7923
AUD/USD: Muted reaction to weak Aussie trade surplus
Gold consolidates biggest losses in a month above $1,900, eyes on US politics
Gold prices regain upside momentum during the early Asian session on Thursday. The yellow metal took a U-turn from November highs just to post the biggest losses since early December as US geopolitics grabbed the headlines on Wednesday.
GBP/USD consolidates just above 1.3600 handle as markets watch events on Capital Hill
GBP/USD has been consolidating in recent trade just to the north of the 1.3600 after closing Wednesday trade with small losses. The pair traded largely as a function of the US dollar.
Why fX, stocks shrugged off capitol chaos
Equities and currencies traded sharply higher on Wednesday, seemingly unfazed by the chaos on Capitol Hill and in some ways, encouraged by the Blue wave. For the first time in 10 years, it appears that Democrats will have control of the House.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.