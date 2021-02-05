AUD/USD: Muted reaction to RBA's upward revision of growth and inflation forecasts

- AUD/USD remains flat above 0.76 even as the RBA revises 2020 growth forecast higher.
- The central bank is unlikely to raise rates before 2024 despite improvement in the economic outlook.
- Australia's Retail Sales fell by 4.1% in December.
AUD/USD struggles to gather upside traction despite the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) upbeat take on the economy. The central bank's dovish stance on interest rates looks to be keeping the bulls at bay.
The RBA's Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) released at 00:30 carried an upward revision to the 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) forecast and the downward revision of the jobless rate forecast out to 2022.
However, the statement reiterated that policymakers do not expect to reach inflation and employment target before 2024, meaning interest rates are unlikely to rise any time soon.
While the economy's outlook has improved, the central bank won't raise rates until inflation rises above 2% and stays there for some time, Governor Lowe said early Friday. The Federal Reserve adopted similar inflation targeting policy in August last year.
The dismal Aussie data released at 00:30 GMT could be another reason for AUD's muted reaction to RBA's upward revision of growth forecast. As represented by Retail Sales, Australia's consumer spending fell 4.1% month-on-month in December versus the preliminary projection of a 4.2% drop. The decline was expected following the strong Black Friday sales in November. Nevertheless, the negative print could be keeping buyers on the sideline.
AUD/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the day near 0.7605, having jumped from 0.76 to 0.7610 following the SoMP's release.
Technical levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD ignores RBA’s Lowe on a key day, stays depressed near 0.7600
AUD/USD remains on the back foot even as bears step back from multi-day low marked earlier in the week. RBA’s Lowe cools down rate hike expectations despite cheering Australia’s economic recovery. RBA quarterly statement, final print of Aussie Retail Sales can entertain traders ahead of the US NFP.
Gold consolidates below $1800
Thursday was not a good day for gold, with XAU/USD posting its largest drop since 8 January. At present, XAU/USD trades marginally above those earlier lows in the mid-$1790s. Current market conditions have not been favourable for gold.
XRP breaks out of a crucial pattern and could quickly rise to $0.75 again
On January 30, XRP had a massive pump pushing the digital asset by 85% thanks to the WallStreetBets group and other Pump and Dump groups over Telegram which coordinated a push for the digital asset.
GME selloff picks up steam, shares are down nearly 30%
After closing below $100 on Wednesday, GameStop (NYSE: GME) shares started the trading day relatively quiet on Thursday but came under heavy selling pressure as investors await headlines coming out of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's meeting with regulators.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.