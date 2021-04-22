AUD/USD moves sideways around 0.7750 ahead of mid-tier US data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is fluctuating in a very narrow band on Thursday.
  • US Dollar ındex stays calm above 91.00 following Wednesday's decline.
  • Investors await Initial Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales data from US.

The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback allowed the AUD/USD pair to gain traction and close in the positive territory on Wednesday. In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase on Thursday and was last seen trading flat around 0.7750.

Eyes on mid-tier US data

The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment, as reflected by Wall Street's main indexes' strong gains, made it difficult for the USD to find demand and the US Dollar Index posted modest daily losses on Wednesday. At the moment, the DXY is down 0.05% on the day at 91.05.

Later in the session, the US Department of Labor's weekly Initial Jobless Claims will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and Existing Home Sales data will be featured in the US economic docket as well. In the meantime, the S&P 500 Futures are down 0.1%, suggesting that risk flows could struggle to remain in control of financial markets in the second half of the day.

On the other hand, the data from Australia revealed that the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence improved to 17 in the first quarter from 14. Although this print surpassed the market expectation of 7, it failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7752
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 0.7753
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7659
Daily SMA50 0.7723
Daily SMA100 0.7682
Daily SMA200 0.7441
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7763
Previous Daily Low 0.7699
Previous Weekly High 0.7762
Previous Weekly Low 0.7585
Previous Monthly High 0.785
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7739
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7714
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7674
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.765
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7778
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7802
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7842

 

 

