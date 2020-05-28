AUD/USD moves back closer to session tops, holds comfortably above 0.6600 mark

- Some renewed USD weakness assisted AUD/USD to gain some traction on Thursday.
- The optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine undermined the safe-haven USD.
- Concerns over worsening US-China relations might keep a lid on any strong gains.
- Investors look forward to important US macro data for some meaningful impetus.
The AUD/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from the Asian session lows and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, comfortably above the 0.6600 mark.
Following an early dip to the 0.6590 region, the pair managed to gain some traction and built on the previous day's late rebound from 100-hour SMA support. The intraday uptick seemed rather unaffected by concerns about worsening US-China relations, rather took cues from some renewed US dollar selling bias.
The recent optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine and hopes of a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. The risk-on environment undermined the greenback's relative safe-haven demand and benefitted perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar.
However, a further escalation in diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies might keep a lid on any further gains for the AUD/USD pair. It is worth reporting that the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday revoked Hong Kong’s special status and said that it was no longer autonomous from China.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Even from a technical perspective, the AUD/USD pair has repeatedly failed ahead of March monthly swing highs, further warranting some caution before placing any fresh bullish bets.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to a slew of important US macro data for some fresh impetus later during the early North American session. Thursday's US economic docket highlights the release of the second estimate of Q1 GDP, Durable Goods Orders for April and the Initial Weekly Jobless Claims.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6621
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|0.6622
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6504
|Daily SMA50
|0.6325
|Daily SMA100
|0.6486
|Daily SMA200
|0.6659
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6567
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.657
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.598
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6637
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6566
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6453
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6736
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near 8-week highs amid upbeat mood, EU fund optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, close to the recent 8-week highs it reached earlier. Investors are eyeing reopenings and the European Commission's ambitious recovery fund. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions for now. US data is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured by Brexit, negative rates talk
GBP/USD is trading below 1.23, on the back foot. Britain's refusal to extend the Brexit transition period and the BOE's open door to negative rates weigh on the pound. US data and political developments around the Cummings scandal are eyed.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: If the automobile dealerships are closed, how do you buy a car?
As if any further proof is required that the US economy has experienced the fastest and deepest collapse in consumption and economic growth in its history, orders for durable goods are expected to match or surpass their largest declines on record.
WTI: Bears can ignore latest bounces toward $32.00
WTI’s recovery moves from $31.49, fades momentum as the black gold trades down -1.39% on a day, ahead of the European open on Thursday. The energy benchmark’s sustained break of the 11-day-old rising trend line, as well as 200-HMA, keeps the bears’ hopeful.
Gold: Bulls attack 50-hour SMA hurdle
Gold has risen to the 50-hour simple moving average hurdle (SMA) hurdle but remains trapped within Wednesday's trading range. The yellow metal is up 0.30% on the day, having charted an indecisive Doji candle on Wed.