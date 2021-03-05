AUD/USD moves back above 0.7700 mark, remains vulnerable ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD staged a modest bounce of around 25-30 pips from near one-month lows.
  • A follow-through uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped gains.
  • Investors now look forward to the US monthly employment details for a fresh impetus.

The AUD/USD pair managed to recover the early lost ground to near one-month lows and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the 0.7700 mark.

The US dollar stood tall near three-month highs amid some follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, supported by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks on Thursday. Speaking at an online event hosted by the Wall Street Journal, Powell did not indicate the need for any immediate action to curb the recent sharp rise in long-term yields. This, in turn, disappointed some investors and pushed the US bond yields sharply higher.

The violent sell-off in the US fixed income market raised fears about distressed selling in other asset classes and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a softer tone around the equity markets, which provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie. The AUD/USD pair edged lower through the first half of the Asian session and fell to the lowest level since February 8.

The downtick, however, lacked any follow-through selling and stalled near the 0.7685 region. Given the overnight slump of nearly 100 pips, the subsequent bounce of around 25-30 pips could be solely attributed to some intraday short-covering. Investors now seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets and preferred to move on the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.

The US economy is expected to have added 182K new jobs in February, up from 49K in the previous month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is anticipated to hold steady at 6.3% during the reported month. A stronger than expected reading will add credence to the narrative of a relatively faster US economic recovery and continue to benefit the greenback. Hence, any meaningful uptick around the AUD/USD pair runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7717
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 0.7727
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7787
Daily SMA50 0.7731
Daily SMA100 0.7526
Daily SMA200 0.7309
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7816
Previous Daily Low 0.7708
Previous Weekly High 0.8008
Previous Weekly Low 0.7692
Previous Monthly High 0.8008
Previous Monthly Low 0.7562
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7749
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7775
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7642
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7577
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7792
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7858
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.79

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

