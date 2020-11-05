AUD/USD moves back above 0.7200 mark, closer to multi-week tops

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • AUD/USD gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid weaker USD.
  • Probably Biden victory in the US election was seen as a key factor weighing on the greenback.
  • The upbeat market mood further undermined the safe-haven USD and remained supportive.

The prevalent selling bias surrounding the greenback pushed the AUD/USD pair back above the 0.7200 mark, closer to near four-week tops set on Wednesday.

Expectations that Democrat challenger Joe Biden will be the next US president, along with the ongoing steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields continued exerting some pressure on the US dollar. Apart from this, the upbeat market mood – as depicted by a strong follow-through rally in the US equity futures – provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier Australian dollar.

Meanwhile, the final result still hangs on the vote count from a few remaining battleground states. This, coupled with the fact that the incumbent President Donald Trump has already pursued lawsuits and a recount in key swing states might hold investors from positioning for any big moves in either direction. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any strong gains for the AUD/USD pair.

Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of Initial Weekly Jobless Claims data for some impetus. This, along with the US political developments, will influence the USD price dynamics. Later during the US session, the latest monetary policy update by the FOMC will also be looked upon for some meaningful trading opportunities around the AUD/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7212
Today Daily Change 0.0037
Today Daily Change % 0.52
Today daily open 0.7175
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7116
Daily SMA50 0.7182
Daily SMA100 0.712
Daily SMA200 0.6806
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7222
Previous Daily Low 0.7048
Previous Weekly High 0.7182
Previous Weekly Low 0.7002
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7156
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7115
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7075
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6975
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6901
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7249
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7322
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7422

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

