- AUD/USD bounced off over a two-year low touched on Tuesday amid a modest USD pullback.
- A further decline in the US bond yields prompted some USD profit-taking near a 20-year peak.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, recession fears should limit the USD losses and cap the major.
The AUD/USD pair staged a modest bounce from over a two-year low touched on Tuesday and steadily climbed to mid-0.6700s during the early European session.
The global flight to safety continued dragging the US Treasury bond yields lower, which forced the US dollar to surrender its intraday gains to a fresh two-decade high. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that assisted the AUD/USD pair to attract some buying in the vicinity of the 0.6700 round-figure mark. That said, the attempted recovery is more likely to remain short-lived and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly.
The prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed, along with the prevalent risk-off mood, should limit any meaningful USD corrective pullback and cap the AUD/USD pair. Investors seem convinced that the Fed would stick to a faster rate hike path to curb soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by last week's FOMC minutes, which emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown.
Furthermore, rapidly rising interest rates, along with a prolonged Russia-Ukraine and fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China, have been fueling recession fears and continued weighing on investors' sentiment. This was evident from an extended selloff in the equity markets, which could further lend support to the safe-haven greenback. Apart from this, the recent slump in commodity prices should act as a headwind for the resources-linked aussie.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the AUD/USD pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains ahead of the key macro data. The latest US consumer inflation figures are due on Wednesday and will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from Thursday's release of Australian employment details before placing fresh directional bets.
In the meantime, the US bond yields might drive the USD demand amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US on Tuesday. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|0.6733
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6893
|Daily SMA50
|0.7008
|Daily SMA100
|0.7178
|Daily SMA200
|0.7211
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6714
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6896
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6761
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6785
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6664
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6596
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6478
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6851
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6969
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0050 as US stocks open mixed
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0050 in the early American session on Tuesday after having tested parity earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the opening bell, helping the greenback limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.1900
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and turned flat on the day near 1.1900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The dollar is having a difficult time preserving its strength but the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Gold stays on the back foot near $1,730
Gold is struggling to attract investors and continues to trade near $1,730 despite a more-than-3% decline witnessed in the 10-year. The worsening demand outlook amid reinstated coronavirus lockdown measures in China seems to be weighing on the yellow metal.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!