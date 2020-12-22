AUD/USD: Mildly offered below 0.7600 despite strong Aussie Retail Sales

- AUD/USD refreshes intraday low even as Australia prints upbeat figures of November’s Retail Sales.
- Trading sentiment stays mildly heavy amid an easy session with eyes on US stimulus, virus updates.
- US Final GDP, risk catalysts can entertain traders during final active week of 2020.
AUD/USD drops to the fresh low of the day, down 0.14% intraday to 0.7571, during the early Tuesday. In doing so, the aussie pair ignores the upbeat prints of Australia’s November month Retail Sales figures while taking clues from the mild risk-off mood amid an easy session.
As per the Preliminary readings, Australia’s Retail Sales jumped 7.0% MoM versus 1.4% during November. With this, the retail sales grew for the third consecutive month while also marking the biggest rise since early July.
Read: Aussie Retail Sales +7.0%, AUD/USD mute at 0.7576
Even so, AUD/USD fails to cheer the upbeat data as trading sentiment remains dull. Global traders seem to digest the recent improvements in the Brexit talks while waiting for the US coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package as Capitol Hill votes on the much-awaited stimulus. Further, the fresh variant of the covid backs calls of national lockdown in the UK while over 40 countries have already cut air-tier with Britain.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures drop 0.10% whereas Japan’s Nikkei and Australia’s ASX 200 are mildly offered too by press time.
Having seen the initial reaction to the key Aussie data, AUD/USD traders will wait for the formal announcement of the US COVID-19 aid package for immediate direction, mostly upside. However, any further negatives concerning the new strain of the covid and Brexit may test the bulls.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bounced off 21-day SMA, at 0.7455 now, but need to cross the previous day’s high of 0.7615 to recall the buyers. Meanwhile, an ascending trend line from November 02, currently around 0.7520, can offer immediate support during fresh downside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7575
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|0.7583
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7465
|Daily SMA50
|0.7294
|Daily SMA100
|0.7252
|Daily SMA200
|0.6936
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7461
|Previous Weekly High
|0.764
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7506
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7438
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.699
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.752
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7491
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7646
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7708
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.78
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD pressured below 0.76 amid strong Aussie Retail Sales, US stimulus voted
AUD/USD holds the lower ground below 0.76 despite the upbeat Australian November’s Retail Sales. Trading sentiment stays tepid amid an easy session and virus updates. US House votes to pass the covid relief aid package. US Final GDP, risk catalysts in focus.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3400 with eyes on three-month-old support line
GBP/USD drops to the fresh low of the day, extending losses below 5-day SMA. Lower high formation since last Thursday, US dollar gains keep sellers hopeful. tTe early November high near 1.3315 is likely returning to the chart.
Gold consolidates bounce off $1,855 amid an easy session
Gold prices seesaw in a choppy range between $1,875 and $1,885 following its corrective recovery from $1,855. US Congress votes on the much-awaited aid package, vaccine manufacturers, regulatory bodies tame fears from the new strain of covid.
How the US Dollar could trade this holiday week
The second to last week of December kicked off with losses in currencies and equities. Year-end flows will affect how currencies trade over the next two weeks. 2020 was marked by broad-based US dollar weakness and equity market gains.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects
The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.