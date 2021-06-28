AUD/USD: Mildly offered below 0.7600 as Aussie policymakers battle covid resurgence

- AUD/USD consolidates the previous week’s recovery moves on virus news.
- Aussie Treasurer, NSW Premier cite covid-19 woes, Sydney witnesses more restrictions.
- US dollar picks up bids as US Core PCE Inflation renew reflation fears.
- Market sentiment amid a light calendar, Fedspeak eyed for fresh impulse.
AUD/USD snaps five-day uptrend, down 0.15% intraday near 0.7577, amid early Monday. The Aussie pair reflects the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in Australia while portraying the latest losses. Also weighing on the quote could be the mixed sentiment and US dollar strength.
With 30 fresh infections in Australia’s New South Wales (NSW), the government announced extra measures to curb the virus resurgence. “An expanded lockdown now covers 5 million people in Greater Sydney, as well as the Blue Mountains, Central Coast and Wollongong. Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant now stand at 110,” said the BBC.
Adding to that, comments from NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian signaling to prepare for virus cases to rise considerably also weigh on the AUD/USD prices. On the same line was Aussie Treasurer Josh Frydenberg as he said, “The country will only open its international borders if it is safe to do so and based on medical advice.”
It’s worth noting Reuters came out with the news, citing extracts of Aussie “intergenerational report,” while saying, “Australia lowered its projections on Sunday for population and economic growth over the next 40 years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Elsewhere, the US dollar index (DXY) picks up bids near 91.88, up 0.07%, after marking the first weekly downside in five by the end of Friday. The greenback gauge seems to benefit from the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of Inflation, which jumped to the highest in the near three decades with 3.4% YoY figures in May.
Looking forward, a lack of major data/events could keep AUD/USD depressed ahead of the US session Fedspeak. Should the Fed policymakers raise doubts over their “transitory” outlook for inflation fears, the pair may have a further downside to print.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD eases from a two-week-old resistance line, near 0.7600, to aim for the last Monday’s top and the weekly support line, around 0.7545.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.758
|Today Daily Change
|-9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.7589
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.766
|Daily SMA50
|0.7719
|Daily SMA100
|0.772
|Daily SMA200
|0.7561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7617
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7617
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7602
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7593
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7572
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7556
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7633
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7649
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping a three-week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
GBP/USD: Options market snaps two-week downtrend
One-month risk reversals on the British pound (GBP), a gauge of calls to puts, rose for the first time in three weeks by the end of Friday’s trading. Risk reversals jumped to +0.150 in favor of call or bullish bets according to the latest data provided by Reuters. The gauge flashed -0.063 and -0.187 figures during the previous two weeks.
EUR/USD: Friday’s gravestone Doji keeps sellers hopeful above 1.1900
EUR/USD holds lower ground after snapping a three-week downtrend. Bearish candlestick formation below 200-day EMA favor sellers. However, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April-May upside, around 1.1920, offers immediate support to the quote, a break of which should attack the 1.1900 threshold.
Cardano price may weaken, but psychologically important $1 holds all the cards
Cardano price may be on pace to close the week with a hammer candlestick pattern. ADA tested 2018 high but was rejected on both attempts. Anchored VWAP from January 3 has been credible support in May and June.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.