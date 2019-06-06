AUD/USD: Mildly bid around 0.6980 despite lack of data, holiday at China

- Recently sluggish data from the US keep traders nervous ahead of the key employment report.
- Holidays at China and absence of data at home could hinder pair’s trading.
Although thin economic calendar at home and holiday at China restrict AUD/USD moves, buyers are still cheering on the greenback weakness as the Aussie pair is taking the rounds near 0.6980 at the initial Asian session on Friday.
The US Dollar (USD) restored its downward trajectory on Thursday after sluggish data at home kept fearing greenback buyers of the Fed rate cut.
The US-China tussle took a back seat as the market focused on the White House talks to avoid the US tariffs on Mexico. As of now, the US officials are firm on levying 5% duties on Mexican products from Monday to convey their resentment for illegal immigration.
Recently, May month reading of Australia’s AiG performance of construction index slipped beneath 42.6 prior to a nearly six-year low of 40.4. Further, Aussie buyers also ignored the latest news from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) that signals the central bank can suggest banks to increase their holdings of high quality liquid assets (HQLA) from 25 to 30% of the stock of HQLA securities.
Given the absence of major data/events from home and dragon boat festival in China, investors may now look forward to the US job report for May. The headline nonfarm payrolls (NFP) could decline to 185K from 263K but no change is expected in a 3.6% unemployment rate and yearly average hourly earnings of 3.2%.
Technical Analysis
In addition to a successful break of 0.7000, 50-day simple moving average (SMA) level near 0.7020 also becomes necessary for buyers to aim for 0.7070 marks, including 100-day SMA.
Alternatively, 0.6930 and 0.6860 can keep holding the pair’s downside limited, which if broken could drag the quote down towards January 2016 low near 0.6830/25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD finishes the day with gains, but below 1.1300
The EUR/USD pair post a modest intraday advance after a mixed message from the ECB. US data kept the greenback under pressure, alongside the lack of progress in US-Mexico talks.
GBP/USD tests weekly highs trims gains
The GBP/USD pair trimmed its early gains throughout the American afternoon, as PM May's resignation looms. Caution rules ahead of political definitions.
USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.
NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report
Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.
Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66
Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.