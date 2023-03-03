AUD/USD: Mild bid around 0.6750 as US Dollar traces offbeat yields, US ISM Services PMI eyed

- AUD/USD grinds near intraday high, defends the first weekly gains in three.
- Bulls keep the reins amid hopes of US-China peace on trade, upbeat China data and mixed Aussie statistics.
- Fresh talks of Fed’s pivot trigger retreat in yields and propel Aussie pair.
- Markets remain dicey ahead of US ISM Services PMI, limiting AUD/USD moves.
AUD/USD appears well-set to snap a two-week downtrend as it seesaws around the intraday top of 0.6752 during early Friday in Europe. In doing so, the Aussie pair cheers the US Dollar’s pullback amid risk-positive headlines about China. However, the cautious mood ahead of the US ISM Services PMI and mixed Aussie data, not to forget chatters of the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) policy pivot, seems to probe the bullish bias.
Talks surrounding the resumption of the Sino-American trade dialogue seemed to have triggered the market’s optimism of late, which appears to favor the AUD/USD buyers. On the same line could be the hopes for an easy monetary policy from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). However, the US-China tension at the Group of 20 Nations (G20) meeting, amid the former’s push for sanctions on countries having strong ties with Russia and aiding Moscow in the war with Ukraine, pokes the optimism and checks the Aussie pair’s upside momentum.
It should be noted that the firmer China data and mixed Aussie figures, as well as the unimpressive US statistics, also challenge the pair traders. That said, China’s Caixin Services PMI traced the latest activity data for the dragon nation while printing 55.00 figures for February, versus 50.0 market forecasts and 52.9 previous readings. At home, Australia’s S&P Global PMIs for February came in firmer and help the AUD/USD buyers to keep the reins. Though, downbeat prints of Australia Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes, for January, seem to cap the quote of late.
On the other hand, the US Jobless Claims dropped to 190K during the week ended on February 24 versus 195K market forecasts and 192K prior. Further, Nonfarm Productivity for the fourth quarter (Q4) eased to 1.7% from 3.0% prior and 2.6% market forecasts while the Unit Labor Costs jumped 3.6% versus 1.6% analysts’ estimations and 1.1% previous readings.
Elsewhere, Thursday’s statements from Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic renewed concerns about the Fed’s policy pivot as the decision-maker said, “The central bank could be in a position to pause the current tightening cycle by mid to late summer.” It should be observed, however, that Boston Fed President Susan Collins kept supporting the higher rates for longer as she said, “More rate hikes are required to bring inflation back in control.”
Against this backdrop, the 10-year coupons drop two basis points to 4.05% while its two-year counterpart seesaws around 4.89% by the press time. Further, S&P 500 Futures struggle for clear directions after mild losses.
The latest Reuters poll suggesting a peak in the RBA rate during the second quarter (Q2) of 2023 joins the polls suggesting the Fed’s policy pivot to challenge the AUD/USD traders. To overcome the indecision, today’s US ISM Services PMI, expected at 54.5 versus 55.2 prior readings, will be crucial ahead of the next week’s key events.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD portrays a one-month-old falling wedge bullish chart formation. However, a clear break of the 0.6775 hurdle becomes necessary for the buyers to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.675
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.6732
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6861
|Daily SMA50
|0.6897
|Daily SMA100
|0.6744
|Daily SMA200
|0.6794
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6766
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6707
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6921
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6719
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6729
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6743
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6763
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6795
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6823
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays calm above 1.0600 ahead of US PMI data
EUR/USD has gone into a consolidation phase above 1.0600 following the earlier rebound that was fueled by hawkish ECB commentary. The US Dollar stays on the back foot as investors await the ISM's Services PMI report for February.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.