AUD/USD: May reach the January 2001 and June 2002 highs at 0.5795/25 – Commerzbank

The AUD/USD pair slid to the 0.6000 region below which lies 0.5795/25, Karen Jones from Commerzbank informs.

Key quotes

“AUD/USD has fallen to the minor psychological 0.6000 region below which the 1986 low can be spotted at 0.5954.”

“Further down the January 2001 and June 2002 highs can be found at 0.5795/25”.

“Resistance sits at the 0.6312 March 9 low and also at the 0.6434 February trough.”