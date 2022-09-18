AUD/USD approaches 0.6770 hurdle as RBA’s Kearns sounds optimistic ahead of Fed, PMIs

  • AUD/USD pares recent losses at the lowest levels in two years.
  • RBA’s Kearns stated Aussie home buyers could benefit from higher rates.
  • Headlines from China, pre-Fed consolidation underpin the corrective bounce from multi-day low.
  • Off in Japan, the UK may restrict market moves amid a light calendar.

AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6770, consolidating the losses after dropping to the 28-month low the previous day. In doing so, the Aussie pair not only braces for Wednesday’s Fed meeting but also cheers recently upbeat headlines from China, as well as upbeat headlines from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policymaker.

“Australians looking to buy a new home could actually benefit from rising interest rates as they lower the price of housing enough to ultimately result in lower mortgage payments than they would otherwise face,” stated RBA Assistant Governor and Head of Domestic Markets Jonathan Kearns. The policymaker also mentioned, “Overall we know that higher interest rates will tend to depress residential and commercial property prices but there is considerable uncertainty about the magnitude and even the timing.”

Elsewhere, news that Dalian, a city in China’s Liaoning province, will lift the citywide lockdown on Monday, also seemed to have favored the AUD/USD rebound. It should be noted that an increase in China’s US Treasury buying should also be cited as the distant reason for the pair’s recovery.

“China increased its holdings of Treasuries in July for the first time in eight months, while Japan reduced its U.S. government debt load, data from the US Treasury department showed on Friday,” reported Reuters.

Above all, the market’s preparations for Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting seem to be the top reason for the Aussie pair’s corrective pullback.

Even so, the hawkish bets on the Fed and economic fears emanating from China, as well as Europe, keep the AUD/USD bears hopeful. On Friday, the University of Michigan's preliminary readings of Consumer Sentiment for September came in at 59.5, up from 58.6 in the prior month while easing below 60.0 market forecasts. With the firmer US data, the odds of the Fed’s 75 basis points rate hike (bps) rose to nearly 80%, around 82% by the press time, while the market’s expectations of a full one percentage increase in the Fed rate rose to 18%.

Looking forward, AUD/USD prices may extend the latest recovery moves while waiting for the Fed’s verdict. Also important will be the Fed’s dot-plot, economic projections and Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD defends Friday’s bounce off a two-month-old support line, around 0.6700 by the press time, even if the recovery remains elusive below the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.6890.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6728
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.15%
Today daily open 0.6718
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6825
Daily SMA50 0.6888
Daily SMA100 0.6951
Daily SMA200 0.7107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6724
Previous Daily Low 0.667
Previous Weekly High 0.6916
Previous Weekly Low 0.667
Previous Monthly High 0.7137
Previous Monthly Low 0.6835
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6703
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6691
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.665
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.663
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6738
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6758
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6792

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD approaches 0.6770 hurdle as RBA’s Kearns sounds optimistic ahead of Fed, PMIs

AUD/USD approaches 0.6770 hurdle as RBA’s Kearns sounds optimistic ahead of Fed, PMIs

AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high around 0.6770, consolidating the losses after dropping to the 28-month low the previous day. The Aussie pair not only braces for Wednesday’s Fed meeting but also cheers recently upbeat headlines from China, as well as upbeat headlines from RBA policymaker.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD: Bulls eye 50-DMA around 1.0100 inside falling wedge

EUR/USD: Bulls eye 50-DMA around 1.0100 inside falling wedge

EUR/USD extends Friday’s upside break of 21-DMA to print four-day uptrend. Bullish MACD signals, RSI rebound favor short-term buyers inside bullish chart pattern. 50-DMA guards immediate upside, 1.0150 is the key hurdle. Bears need validation from 0.9860 to retake control.

EUR/USD News

Gold stays inside bearish channel below $1,700, Fed in focus

Gold stays inside bearish channel below $1,700, Fed in focus

Gold price floats above 29-month low flashed on Friday as the Fed week begins. US data favors traders to price-in 75 bps Fed rate hike. Yields dribble around multi-day top, stocks remain pressured but DXY stays on the bull’s radar.

Gold News

Is the Ethereum Classic price losing Investors' support post-Merge?

Is the Ethereum Classic price losing Investors' support post-Merge?

Ethereum Classic price has lost support from the 8-day exponential and 21-day simple moving averages. ETC price shows an uptick in volume amidst the decline. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the swing high at $42.50.

Read more

Fears over rising food costs, stagnant wages slam markets

Fears over rising food costs, stagnant wages slam markets

As rate hike fears drove heavy selling on Wall Street this week, precious metals investors are finding some silver lining amid the storm clouds. Worse than expected inflation data has put a 75 basis-point rate increase firmly back on the table.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures