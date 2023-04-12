AUD/USD marches towards 0.6700 on economic optimism, easy inflation signals from Fed officials

- AUD/USD picks up bids to renew intraday high, extends the previous day’s rebound from one-week low.
- Australian Treasurer Chalmers reject recession woes despite suggesting drastic economic slowdown, RBA’s Bullock fails to gain attention.
- China-linked optimism, Fed policymakers’ receding hawkish bias also propel Aussie prices.
- US CPI, FOMC Minutes will be crucial to watch for clear directions as RBA’s rate-hike pause prods AUD/USD bulls.
AUD/USD renews an intraday high around 0.6670 as receding fears of Aussie recession joins the easing hawkish bias of the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials during early Wednesday. Adding strength to the upside momentum could be the upbeat catalysts surrounding Australia’s biggest customer, namely China.
Recently, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers spoke in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation radio on Wednesday and turned down fears of recession. The policymakers said, “The country will avoid a recession but warned the economy will slow significantly.”
On the other hand, RBA Assistant Governor (Financial System) Michele Bullock highlights the importance of inflation in monetary policy decisions but failed to gain any attention as the AUD/USD pair remains firmer.
It should be noted that the IMF’s optimism surrounding China seems to also favor the AUD/USD bulls due to its trading ties with the dragon nation. That said, IMF's Asia-Pacific Chief Krishna Srinivasan said earlier in the day that China rebounded much faster than anticipated, per Bloomberg. On Tuesday, the IMF kept its growth estimations for China intact at 5.2% for 2023 and 4.5% for 2024.
Elsewhere, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned that he is less optimistic than the bond market on the speed of inflation's fall. However, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and New York Fed President John Williams previously signaled to ease inflation pressure and weighed on the market’s bets of the Fed’s 0.25% rate hike in May. With this, the CME’s FedWatch Tool suggests a 69.5% chance of the US central bank's hawkish action in the next monetary policy meeting versus 71.2% marked the previous day.
Against this backdrop, US Treasury bond yields grind higher and so do the S&P 500 Futures but the US Dollar Index (DXY) drops for the second consecutive day, down 0.08% intraday near 102.07 at the latest.
To sum up, AUD/USD cheers cautious optimism in the market, as well as economic optimism surrounding Australia and China. However, the quote’s further advances hinge on the US US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March and the Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting. Should the US inflation defies downbeat expectations and the Fed Minutes signal hawkish discussions, the Aussie may recollect the RBA’s dovish move and can pare the latest gains.
Also read: US CPI Preview: US Dollar on the back foot and poised to fall further
Technical analysis
Although a one-month-old horizontal support zone restricts immediate AUD/USD downside bear 0.6625-20, recovery remains elusive unless it bounces back beyond the one-month-old previous support line, around 0.6700 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6674
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.6653
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6686
|Daily SMA50
|0.6767
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6632
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6661
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.665
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6678
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6703
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6726
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
