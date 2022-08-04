- AUD/USD advances for the second day out of four days, up 0.41%.
- China-Taiwan tussles jitters keep investors unease, though risk-sensitive currencies in the FX space appreciate.
- Mixed US economic data keeps the greenback heavy, as the DXY falls 0.50%.
The AUD/USD climbs during the North American session off weekly lows around 0.6880s despite investors’ mixed mood due to increasing tensions post-US House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with China’s military drills deploying missiles and more than 100 planes, as a response to the trip.
The AUD/USD is trading at 0.6972 after dipping to its daily low at 0.6934 early in the Asian Pacific session. Still, as North American traders got to their offices, the Aussie strengthened, and the major hit a daily high at 0.6989 before settling around current exchange rate levels.
AUD/USD ascends, despite positive US data
US equities wobble as sentiment remains fragile. Based on mixed US economic data, AUD/USD dived from daily highs towards 0.6945. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on July 30, uptick to 260K, higher than 259K estimated, illustrating that the labor market is loosening. At the same time, the Balance of Trade in the US witnessed a shrinking in the US deficit to -$79.6 B from -$80.1 B estimations, while Exports jumped in comparison with imports.
Even though US data keeps the traders hopeful of missing a recession, the AUD/USD bounced off once analysts digested data, but the major was unable to reach its daily high.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of peers, tumbles 0.50%, at 105.867, underpinned by falling US Treasury yields, led by the 10-year benchmark note coupon at 2.674%, down by three basis points.
On the Australian side, the Trade Balance hit a surplus of A$17.7 B in July, from A$12.3 B in June. Australia has benefitted from Iron ore, LNG gas, and coal exports. Nevertheless, its biggest trading partner, namely China, has been trying to limit its reliance on coal imports, and its steel output will weaken late this year.
Analysts at ANZ commented that “Given this and the fact that commodity prices appear to have peaked, we think the trade surplus will soon start to slide.”
What to watch
The Australian docket will feature the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Statement of Monetary Policy alongside the AIG Services Index.
The US economic calendar will feature July’s Nonfarm Payrolls estimated at 250K, less than June’s 372K. The Unemployment Rate is expected to persist unchanged at 3.6%.
AUD/USD Key Technical Levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6972
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6944
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6886
|Daily SMA50
|0.6963
|Daily SMA100
|0.7115
|Daily SMA200
|0.7167
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6956
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6885
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7033
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6879
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6929
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6912
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6901
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.683
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6972
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6999
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.0200 amid renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and advanced beyond 1.0200. The dollar is struggling to find demand amid falling US T-bond yields, allowing EUR/USD to continue to stretch higher.
GBP/USD erases BOE-inspired losses, rises toward 1.2150
GBP/USD has staged a decisive rebound after having dipped below 1.2100 with the initial reaction to the BOE's updated forecasts, which saw the UK economy tipping into recession in Q4. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar fuels the pair's recovery.
Gold en route to recovering the $1,800 threshold
Gold soared to its highest level in over a month. The dollar seesawed between gains and losses across the FX board but steadily weakened against the safe-haven metal. Concerns about a global recession have put investors on guard, with lingering demand for government bonds taking yields lower.
Cardano price rally is imminent, analysts set $0.72 target for ADA
Cardano price prepares for a rebound despite consecutive delays in the Vasil hard fork. Analysts have identified bullish potential in the altcoin, predicting a breakout past resistance at $0.55.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!