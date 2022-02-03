- The Australian dollar advances sharply in the week, 2.29%.
- The FX complex market sentiment is mixed, led by the EUR and the antipodeans.
- AUD/USD is downward biased though a leg-up towards the 100-DMA at 0.7252 is on the cards.
The Australian dollar extends its weekly gains on Thursday and is trading at 0.7152 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat in the equity markets. European and US stock indices print losses.
Meanwhile, in the FX complex, the market mood is mixed. The strongest currency is the EUR, followed by the antipodeans, whilst the JPY is the laggard.
The US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against its peers, sheds 0.44%, sitting at 95.51. Contrarily, US Treasury yields rise, with the 2-year reaching a daily high at 1..204% but retreated to 1.189% at press time.
Mixed US macroeconomic data weighs on the greenback
The US economic docket featured the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for January, which came at 59.9, four-tenths higher than the 59.5 foreseen by analysts, but trailed December’s 62.3 reading.
Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Committee, said that “respondents continue to be impacted by coronavirus pandemic-related supply chain issues, including capacity constraints, demand-pull inflation, logistical challenges, and labor shortages.” Concerning the impact of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, he stated that it “disrupted operations,” primarily due to the shortage of staff.
Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on January 29 came at 238K, better than the 245K foreseen by analysts, and lower than the previous week revised upwards, to 261K. The market mainly ignored the news, per the pair’s reaction.
That said, AUD/USD trader’s focus is on the US Nonfarm Payrolls report for January, expected at 199K. However, Wednesday’s ADP report with companies slashing 300K jobs could be a prelude to the number
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD remains downward biased from a technical perspective. The daily moving averages (DMAs) are above the spot price, with the 50-DMA at 0.7163, the closest to the current price action. Nevertheless, recent fundamental developments and market sentiment could not be ruled out and would exert upward pressure on the pair.
So in the near term, an AUD/USD test to the confluence of the 100-DMA and a three-month-old downslope trendline around 0.7250-60 is on the cards. However, there would be some hurdles on the way up. The first resistance would be the aforementioned 50-DMA at 0.7163. A breach of it would expose 0.7200, followed by the target abovementioned.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7154
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7139
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7165
|Daily SMA50
|0.7166
|Daily SMA100
|0.7256
|Daily SMA200
|0.7386
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7159
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7118
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7188
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6966
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7143
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7076
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.716
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7202
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
