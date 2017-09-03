AUD/USD MACD opens the gates for further depreciation

AUD/USD MACD opens the gates for further depreciationBy FXStreet Algorythms
A bearish MACD line cross below its median on a daily chart suggests that momentum is to the downside at the moment.
Traders following this technical signal will now more confident that serious inroads to the AUD/USD downside can be achieved. Potential and long-term sellers should find comfort in the fact that this signal hasn't occurred for more than three weeks on the daily charts.
Traders following this technical signal will now more confident that serious inroads to the AUD/USD downside can be achieved. Potential and long-term sellers should find comfort in the fact that this signal hasn't occurred for more than three weeks on the daily charts.