AUD/USD MACD opens the gates for further depreciation

By FXStreet Algorythms
A bearish MACD line cross below its median on a daily chart suggests that momentum is to the downside at the moment.

Traders following this technical signal will now more confident that serious inroads to the AUD/USD downside can be achieved. Potential and long-term sellers should find comfort in the fact that this signal hasn't occurred for more than three weeks on the daily charts.