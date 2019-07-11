AUD/USD loses momentum before testing 0.70, consolidates daily gains near 0.6980

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Greenback recovers modestly against major rivals in the NA session.
  • Annual CPI in the US edges down to 1.6% in June, core CPI rises to 2.1%.
  • Coming up in the Asian session: Trade balance data from China. 

The AUD/USD pair was able to build on Wednesday gains but seems to have lost its momentum before testing critical 0.70 handle. As of writing, the pair was trading at 0.6982, adding 0.35% on a daily basis.

The fact that there were no significant macroeconomic data releases from Australia suggests that the greenback's market valuation remains as the primary driver of the pair's price action.

Following the sharp drop witnessed on Thursday amid FOMC Chairman Powell's cautious remarks, which were seen as a confirmation of a dovish shift in the Fed's policy outlook, the US Dollar Index took advantage of today's inflation data from the U.S. and recovered above the 97 mark from the weekly low it touched at 96.80 earlier in the day.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics today reported that the Consumer Price Index on a yearly basis in June fell to 1.6% from 1.8%. However, the core CPI that strips volatile food and energy price inched higher to 2.1% to beat the market expectation of 2% and helped the greenback gain traction. 

In the early trading hours of the Asian session, trade balance data from China will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The last data of the week from the U.S. will be the Producer Price Index on Friday. 

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6982
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 0.6961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6952
Daily SMA50 0.6949
Daily SMA100 0.7025
Daily SMA200 0.7093
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6978
Previous Daily Low 0.6909
Previous Weekly High 0.7049
Previous Weekly Low 0.6955
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6952
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6936
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6921
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6881
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6852
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.699
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7018
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7058

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

