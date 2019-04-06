AUD/USD loses momentum ahead of 0.70 following RBA Governor Lowe comments

- RBA cuts policy rate 25 bps as expected.
- Governor Lowe hints at more rate cuts.
- USD struggles to gain traction ahead of Powell speech.
The AUD/USD pair showed some extreme volatility during the Asian session following the RBA's policy announcements and started to climb higher after the initial reaction. During the European session, the pair stretched higher and came within a touching distance of the critical 0.70 handle before losing its traction. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 0.6975.
As expected, the RBA cut its policy rate, official cash rate, by 25 basis points to 1.25% on Tuesday. However, the fact that the policy statement sounded relatively balanced allowed the AUD to gather strength and recover the losses it suffered in the past couple of weeks on expectations of today's rate cut.
Assessing today's event, “Our forecast is for just one more policy rate cut of 25bp in August taking the cash rate down to 1.0%. Given the race by other forecasters to be the most aggressive in penciling in cuts in recent weeks, this feels a good position to be in. But even our forecast cut is now data dependent and may prove to be too aggressive,” ING analysts said.
Later in the day, while speaking at the RBA Board Dinner with the business community, Governor Lowe said that the board had not yet made a decision on further rate cuts but added that it was "not unreasonable" to expect the cash rate to be lower to force the AUD to retrace its daily gains.
Later in the session, investors will be paying close attention to FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech and look for clues regarding a Fed rate cut before the end of the year. Ahead of Powell's speech, the US Dollar Index is posting small gains near 97.30. In the early trading hours of the Asian session, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the first quarter GDP figures, whivh is expected to drop to 1.8% from 2.3% on a yearly basis.
Key technical levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6976
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|0.6976
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6932
|Daily SMA50
|0.703
|Daily SMA100
|0.7079
|Daily SMA200
|0.7127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6983
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6927
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6945
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6899
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7062
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6862
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6962
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6948
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6941
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7018
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7053
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pulls back from 3-week highs consolidates at higher ground
The dollar remains under although there was no follow-through to Monday's sell-off. EUR/USD flat for the day at around 1.1240 following disappointing data from both shores of the Atlantic. Fed's Powell said policymakers would act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, odds for a rate cut decreased modestly.
GBP/USD higher in range, limited by 1.2700
Broad dollar's weakness keeps the GBP/USD pair afloat although gains beyond 1.2700 still seem unlikely due to the wait-and-see in UK politics ahead of May's replacement. Data weighs on Pound as UK Markit Construction PMI fell to 48.6 in May.
USD/JPY bounces-back to 108.00 as S&P 500 futures turn positive
Amid an uptick in the US S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields, the USD/JPY pair caught a fresh bid-wave and bounced-back to the 108 handle, as the bulls were rescued by an improvement in the risk sentiment.
Gold retreats toward $1320 as correction from multi-month highs deepens
After climbing to its highest level in more than four months near $1329 boosted by the intense flight-to-safety, the XAU/USD pair changed its direction and started to retrace the impressive upsurge that allowed the troy ounce of the precious metal to gain more than $50 since last Thursday.
AUD/USD flashes fresh 3-week high despite RBA’s 0.25% rate cut
Even if the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced a 25 basis points (bps) cut to its benchmark cash rate, the AUD/USD pair is on the bids on Tuesday.