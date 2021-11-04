AUD/USD loses grip on 21DMA, now testing support at 0.7400 level

- AUD/USD is currently at multi-week lows testing the 0.7400 level to the downside.
- The pair has been losing ground amid a broad USD pick-up, perhaps driven by good US jobs data.
AUD/USD has been heading lower over the last few hours and is currently probing the 0.7400 level, meaning it is at its lowest level since 18 October and has now seemingly lost its grip on its 21-day moving average (DMA), which currently resides in the 0.7430s. If the 0.7400 level goes, that could open the door to some more selling pressure, with bears perhaps targetting the 50DMA at 0.7360 and support around the 0.7380 level just above it.
Aussie rollercoaster
The pair has been on a bit of a rollercoaster over the last 24 hours, initially dropping to fresh multi-week lows under 0.7420 at the start of Wednesday’s US session amid strong US ADP and Service PMI data (both for October), before reversing higher amid broad dollar weakness following a more dovish than expected Fed policy announcement, with the exchange rate peaking in the 0.7470s.
The reversal back lower again and to fresh lows for the week since the start of the Thursday Asia Pacific session is mostly down to a pick up in USD strength; analysts seem to have arrived at the conclusion that, net-net, Wednesday’s Fed policy announcement wasn’t as dovish as first thought, as, while the bank did maintain its label of high inflation as transitory and say it wants to be patient on rate hikes, it also appeared to open the door for earlier rate hikes and a potential acceleration of the pace of QE tapering in early 2022. Thus, money market pricing for Fed rate hikes beginning in mid-2022 has been left relatively unchanged. This money market reaction contrasts with the RBA’s successful attempt at their rate decision earlier in the week to dampen market expectations for a rate hike in 2022.
The US dollar is getting further tailwinds on Thursday amid sharp losses in GBP after the BoE failed to live up to market hype for a rate hike and following another strong US weekly jobless claims report. Initial Jobless Claims (IJC) fell to a fresh post-pandemic low of 269K (that’s four weeks on the bounce of IJC coming in under 300K), leaving it now not far above the 200-250K range historically associated with a healthy US labour market. Stronger than expected Australian Retail Sales data for Q3 (sales dropped 4.4% QoQ due to lockdowns, less than the 4.6% expected decline) and Trade Balance numbers (the Aussie trade surplus came in at A$ 12.243B in September, a smaller than expected decline from A$ 15B in August) have failed to support the Aussie, which the third-worst performing G10 currency on the day (only GBP and NZD are faring worse).
Looking ahead, the main event for FX markets now is Friday’s US labour market report. If strong, AUD is vulnerable to further selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly above 1.1550 after US data
EUR/USD dropped to a daily low of 1.1543 but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses in the early American session. The sharp upsurge witnessed in EUR/GBP seems to be helping the common currency find demand. The greenback preserves its strength after upbeat data releases.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3500 pressured by BOE's dovish stance
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure on Thursday after the Bank of England (BOE) decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. The broad-based dollar strength is putting additional weight on the pair's shoulders as well.
Gold advances to fresh daily highs above $1,790 on falling US T-bond yields
Gold spent the first half of the day in a relatively tight range around $1,770 but regained its traction in the American trading hours. Fueled by a more-than-2% decline witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, gold advanced beyond $1,790.
Shiba Inu flips Ethereum and Solana trade volume on Binance as on-chain activity explodes
Shiba Inu token's on-chain activity witnessed a massive spike as SHIB daily trade volume exceeding Ethereum, Solana and Binance Coin on Binance. Rumors of a Robinhood listing have fueled the rise in SHIB trade volume across spot exchanges.
Fed talks taper but meme marches on
This market is bulletproof, ain't nothing ever going to reign in this bull. Jump on and watch it go. Certainly seems that way and as we enter strong corporate buyback season, and inflows are only likely to increase further.