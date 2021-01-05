AUD/USD looks to test multi-year tops near 0.7740

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD/USD extends gains above 0.7700 amid USD weakness.
  • Optimism over vaccines, Georgia run-off vote offset covid growth.
  • Stronger yuan and higher S&P 500 futures support the aussie.

AUD/USD is inching closer to the 2020 highs reached at 0.7743, as the bulls have tightened their grip heading into the US ISM Manufacturing PMI release and Georgia’s run-off elections.

The aussie was the best performer among the G10 currencies last year and has started the year 2021 on a solid footing. The part of the recent surge in the major can be attributed to ongoing weakness in the US dollar while strengthening of the Chinese yuan also offers support to the bulls.

With the Chinese economic recovery gaining momentum and prospects of accommodative policy stance likely to be maintained by the Fed is weighing on the USD/CNY. The Chinese yuan hit the highest level since June 2018 at 6.4303 vs. the greenback earlier today.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD also benefits from the coronavirus vaccine-driven economic optimism despite the key global economies battling the covid surge and fresh lockdowns.

The upbeat momentum witnessed across the commodities space also seems to be boding well for the resource-linked aussie. Gold hit two-month tops of $1946 while copper almost tested the critical $8K barrier on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

Markets also remain hopeful of a sweeping Democrat win in Georgia’s senate race, which will pave the way for additional fiscal support. This could render positive for higher-yielding/ risk assets such as the aussie.

In the meantime, the pair will continue to draw support from the US dollar’s softness, as attention turns towards the US ISM Manufacturing PMI release for December.

AUD/USD technical levels

“An upside break of 21-bar SMA, at 0.7704 now, will eye for the recent highs marked around 0.7740/45, also the highest since April 2018. In a case where the bulls manage to cross 0.7745, April 2018 top near 0.7815 will gain the market’s attention. Overall, AUD/USD remains in an uptrend unless breaking the short-term support line and horizontal area,” explains FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal.

AUD/USD additional levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7722
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.76
Today daily open 0.7664
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7582
Daily SMA50 0.7396
Daily SMA100 0.7297
Daily SMA200 0.702
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7741
Previous Daily Low 0.7642
Previous Weekly High 0.7743
Previous Weekly Low 0.7557
Previous Monthly High 0.7743
Previous Monthly Low 0.7338
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.768
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7703
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7624
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7584
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7526
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7723
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7821

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD attempts recovery around 1.36 after UK lockdown blow

GBP/USD is trading around 1.36, off the lows. The pound suffered a blow after the UK entered a harsh lockdown following a surge in cases. Britain is struggling with a contagious covid strain and plans to ramp up vaccinations. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD recovers ahead of critical Georgia elections

EUR/USD is trading above 1.2250, up on the day as markets eagerly await Georgia's special elections that determine control of the Senate. Concerns about the new covid variant and vaccine deployment are also moving markets. 

EUR/USD News

Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Gold climbs to near one-month tops, closer to $1950 level

Renewed USD selling bias assisted gold to attract some dip-buying on Tuesday. COVID-19 jitters provided an additional boost to the safe-haven precious metal. The underlying bullish tone in the markets might cap gains for the commodity.

Gold news

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia Elections Preview: Markets geared for a special moment, three scenarios

Georgia's special Senate runoffs are critical for control of the Senate. A dual Democratic win would boost markets in expectation of more stimulus. Markets may be disappointed if Republican Senator Perdue scores an early win.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

US Dollar Index: Rising bets for further decline

The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, although DXY managed well to bounce off multi-month lows around 89.40 (January 4).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures