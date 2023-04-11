AUD/USD looks to regain 0.6700 as upbeat Aussie data, barley deal joins US Dollar retreat

- AUD/USD bounces off three-week low amid upbeat catalysts surrounding Australia, grinds higher around intraday top of late.
- Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence, NAB sentiment figures join deal with China over barley exports to propel Aussie prices.
- Cautious optimism, reassessment of latest hawkish Fed bets challenge US Dollar bulls amid full markets.
- Risk catalysts eyed for fresh impulse ahead of top-tier US, Australia catalysts.
AUD/USD bulls are back in motion, after a week-long absence, as upbeat Aussie catalysts surrounding foreign trade and sentiment underpin the quote’s latest recovery from a three-week low to 0.6670 heading into Tuesday’s European session. Not only the price-positive factors surrounding Australia but the overall improvement in the risk appetite also favors the quote’s latest rebound.
That said, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence for April rallied to the highest levels since June 2022, printing 9.4% figure versus 0.8% expected and 0.0% prior. Further, the National Australia Bank’s (NAB) Business Conditions matched the forecast figure of 16.0, versus 17.0 prior, whereas NAB Business Confidence eased to -1.0 versus 0.0% expected and -4.0% previous readings.
On the contrary, China’s headline inflation numbers for March, namely the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI), came in 0.7% YoY and -2.5% YoY versus 1.0% and -1.4% respective priors.
Apart from mostly upbeat Aussie data, headlines from Reuters suggesting an end of the trade dispute between Australia and China over barley exports also seemed to have favored the AUD/USD prices.
Elsewhere, fresh doubts on the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) capacity to stay hawkish, backed by downbeat comments from New York Fed John Williams and fears of recession spread by BlackRock, seem to weigh on the US Dollar and allow the AUD/USD to remain firmer.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 4,143 at the latest while the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields retreat to 3.40% and 3.97% by the press time.
Moving on, risk catalysts and the return of full markets may entertain AUD/USD pair traders ahead of Wednesday’s key US inflation and Fed Minutes, as well as Thursday’s Aussie jobs report.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD bounces off a two-week-old support line, around 0.6620 at the latest, to aim for the convergence of the 10-DMA and the support-turned-resistance line stretched from March 10, around the 0.6700 round figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6668
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41%
|Today daily open
|0.6641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6687
|Daily SMA50
|0.6775
|Daily SMA100
|0.68
|Daily SMA200
|0.6746
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.668
|Previous Daily Low
|0.662
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6793
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6564
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6643
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6657
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6587
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6554
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6674
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6707
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
