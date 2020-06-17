AUD/USD looks to extend the break above 0.6900 as risk-tone improves

- US dollar retreats as risk sentiment improves.
- UK-Australia trade deal optimism underpins the aussie.
- All eyes on US data, Powell’s testimony for fresh cues.
The AUD/USD pair looks to extend its bounce above the 0.6900 level heading into the European session, as the bulls ride a fresh risk-on wave that has downed the US dollar across the board.
The renewed US dollar selling across its main competitors amid a rebound in the US stock futures, suggests a recovery in the risk sentiment. Markets cheer the latest optimism over a likely UK-Australia trade deal, as both sides launch trade talks, starting mid-July.
Further, reports that Australia is considering resuming travel bubble with New Zealand in two weeks also adds to the improved market mood and in turn boosts the higher-yielding aussie dollar.
However, it remains to be seen if the spot can extend the upside, as intensifying fears over the second-wave of coronavirus in the US, China and Australia weigh on the local currency. Meanwhile, souring Australia-China diplomatic relations could also keep the bulls unnerved.
Earlier today, Australian Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells called om the government to slap tariffs on Chinese imports while speaking in parliament.
Looking ahead, the spot will continue to track the dollar moves and the sentiment on the global stock markets ahead of the US macro news and Fed Chair J. Powell’s testimony – day 2.
AUD/USD technical levels to watch
The upside targets are seen at 0.6950 (psychological levels) and 0.6977 (Tuesday’s high). To the downside, the daily low at 0.6852 could limit the losses. A break below which the 0.6800 level could be tested.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6888
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6792
|Daily SMA50
|0.6567
|Daily SMA100
|0.649
|Daily SMA200
|0.6666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6833
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7065
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6799
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6683
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6372
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6922
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6965
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7043
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD trades below 1.26 after UK inflation data, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, consolidating losses. UK headline CPI met expectations at 0.5%. Tensions in the Korean peninsula and between China and India are weighing on sentiment. Fed Chair Powell testifies again later in the day.
EUR/USD trades below 1.1270 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.13 as coronavirus concerns in the US and China dominate and outweigh optimism for recovery. Eurozone inflation figures and Fed Powell's second day of testimony are on the agenda.
Forex Today: Dollar up as health, geopolitics replace consumer optimism, Powell, COVID-19 data eyed
The market mood is cooling as concerns about coronavirus outbreaks in the US and China, as well as two geopolitical clashes in Asia replace optimism about a quick recovery of the US economy.
Gold: Recovers from intraday low, still mildly offered under $1,730
Gold bounces off $1,722.82 amid fresh wave of risk aversion. The bullion earlier slumped to $1,722.82, as taking clues from the greenback’s extended gains, but recovered afterward as market mood sours amid fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.