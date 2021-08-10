AUD/USD looks to extend losses below 0.7320 on USD strength

- AUD/USD continues to slide down following the previous session’s downside momentum.
- The Australian dollar losses against the greenback on the recent COVID-19 outbreak.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US dollar.
The appreciative move in the US dollar keeps AUD/USD on the lower edge of the trade. The pair opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7329, down 0.05% for the day.
The US 10-year Treasury yields edged higher at 1.32% with 0.39% gains after the US Job openings rose to a record 10.1 million in June from a revised 9.5 million in the prior month.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, moved in tandem with the bond market and traded near its two-week high.
Meanwhile, Boston Fed President EricRosengren said that the central bank should talk about tapering as soon as September. Atalanta Fed President Raphael Bostic also sound similar as he said that inflation already achieved the Fed’s threshold to start a discussion about a reduction in the bond purchase program.
In the latest development, US Senate inched closer to pass a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday. The buying interest in the US dollar weighs on the risker assets like Aussie.
On the other hand, Aussie lost its grounds as investors assessed the impact of extended lockdown in the country and lower commodity prices.
Iron ore prices plunged more than 5% on the prospects of improving supply and weakening Chinese demand as per Reuters.
It is worth noting that, S&P Futures were trading at $4,425, down 0.01% for the day.
As for now, traders await the Australian HIA New Home Sales data, US Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs to trade fresh trading impetus.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.733
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.7356
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7389
|Daily SMA50
|0.7519
|Daily SMA100
|0.7616
|Daily SMA200
|0.7607
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7408
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7346
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7427
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7328
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7599
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7288
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7384
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7307
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7394
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7432
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7457
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
GBP/USD: Increased bearish potential after failing around 1.3900
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday with modest losses after bottoming at 1.3845, its lowest since late July. The greenback traded alongside US government bond yields, easing during European trading hours while surging during the American session.
EUR/USD extends slide sub 0.1740
The EUR/USD pair has reached a fresh multi-week low of 1.1737 and trades nearby, as speculative interest bets on soon to come tightening in the US.
Dogecoin busts key resistance, seeks to extend rally by 40%
Dogecoin price explodes for a 28.14% gain on August 7, branding it as the largest daily gain since the 100.03% rise on April 16. DOGE logs the third consecutive positive week for just the third time in 2021. Mild spike higher in social dominance fails to gain traction.
What it takes to get to the Fed’s criteria of “substantial further progress”?
We get the JOLTS report today to bolster the vibrant employment picture. Then on Wednesday it’s CPI and perhaps a return to inflation worries and more studies about what prices are transitory and which are structural.