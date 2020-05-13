AUD/USD looks to 0.6500 amid cross-driven strength, ahead of Powell

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • AUD bulls aim to regain 0.65 amid broad USD weakness.
  • Improved risk tone, cross-driven strength offer support.
  • Large option expiries are stacked up at 0.6500, eyes on Powell.

AUD/USD is challenging highs in the upper bound of the 0.6400 level, as the bulls remain poised to take out the 0.6500 barrier amid a turnaround in the risk sentiment.

The spot benefits from fresh selling seen in the US dollar across its main competitors, as the market mood improves in European trading. The US dollar index hit a session low of 99.90 in the last minutes.

Better-than-expected UK growth numbers and likely de-escalation of the Australian-China trade tensions lift the risk sentiment, with S&P 500 futures jumping back into the positive territory above 2,800 levels.  

The main catalyst behind the ongoing recovery from daily lows of 0.6451 is the cross-driven strength, as AUD/NZD rallies 1.20% after the kiwi dollar was dumped across the board on dovish Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy decision. The RBNZ kept rates steady and expanded its QE size while leaving doors open for negative interest rates.

Further, the gains in gold and copper prices also add to the recent upbeat momentum seen in the commodity-currency, the aussie. Meanwhile, markets digest the in-line with estimates Australian Wage Price Index data released in Asia.

Attention now shifts towards the speech by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman J. Powell due later on Wednesday at 1300 GMT. Ahead of the speech, the US PPI data will offer fresh incentives for the aussie traders.

AUD/USD technical levels to watch

At the press time, AUD/USD adds 0.11% to trade at 0.6478, with the upside attempts likely to face stiff resistance 0.6500 (1.0 billion worth option expiries). Buyers would target the 100-DMA at 0.6528 on a break above the latter. To the downside, 20-DMA at 0.6428 will continue challenging the bears. A failure to defend it would bring the 0.6400 support back in play.

AUD/USD additional technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6479
Today Daily Change 0.0006
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 0.6471
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6419
Daily SMA50 0.6282
Daily SMA100 0.6532
Daily SMA200 0.6672
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6536
Previous Daily Low 0.6432
Previous Weekly High 0.6549
Previous Weekly Low 0.6372
Previous Monthly High 0.657
Previous Monthly Low 0.598
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6472
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6497
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6423
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6375
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6319
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6527
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6584
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6632

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.

Read more

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.

Gold News

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures