AUD/USD looks set to regain 0.6700 despite mixed China data, PBOC inaction

- AUD/USD extends bounce off intraday low after China data, PBOC news.
- China Industrial Production, Retail Sales improved in February, PBOC keeps one-year MLF unchanged.
- Market sentiment stays dicey amid mixed signals surrounding Fed and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout risks.
- US Retail Sales, Australia employment figures eyed for clear directions.
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the recovery from the intraday low towards 0.6700 even as markets remain dicey Australia’s biggest customer, namely China, prints mixed data during early Wednesday.
That said, China’s Industrial Production 2.4% during January-February period versus 2.6% expected and 1.3% prior whereas the Retail Sales matches 3.5% forecasts during the stated period compared to -1.8% prior. Earlier in the day, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) held its one-year benchmark rate, namely the one-year Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate, unchanged at 2.75%.
Also read: China’s Jan-Feb Retail Sales jump 3.5%, Industrial Output grows 2.4%
Apart from the data, the market’s mixed feelings surrounding the risks emanating from the latest fallouts of the SVB and Signature Bank also seem to challenge AUD/USD buyers. That said, US Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown and Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman ruled out chatters suggesting the grim conditions of the US banking industry late Tuesday. However, Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that a raft of tougher capital and liquidity requirements are under review, as well as steps to beef up annual “stress tests” that assess banks’ ability to weather a hypothetical recession, according to a person familiar with the latest thinking among U.S. regulators.
On a different page, recently increasing optimism for the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 0.25% rate hike in March should have prodded the AUD/USD bulls but could not.
On Tuesday, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) and CPI ex Food and Energy both matched 6.0% and 5.5% YoY market forecasts, versus 6.4% and 5.6% respective previous readings. “The Federal Reserve is seen raising its benchmark rate a quarter of a percentage point next week and again in May, as a government report showed U.S. inflation remained high in February, and concerns of a long-lasting banking crisis eased,” said Reuters following the US inflation data release. At home, downbeat Aussie Westpac Consumer Confidence for March and softer prints of the National Australia Bank’s sentiment data for February, published the previous day, keep the AUD/USD bears hopeful.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures remain sidelined despite Wall Street’s upbeat closing. Further, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields grind near 3.68% by the press time, after posting the biggest daily gain in five weeks the previous day, while the two-year bond coupons extend the previous day’s recovery from the six-month low to 4.31% at the latest.
Looking ahead, US Retail Sales for February, expected -0.3% MoM versus 3.0% prior, will be important for intraday directions. However, major attention will be given to Thursday’s Australia jobs report for February and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Bulletin for the fourth quarter (Q4).
Technical analysis
A six-week-old descending resistance line, around 0.6700 by the press time, joins sluggish RSI (14) and indecisive MACD signals to challenge the AUD/USD pair buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6686
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.6683
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6747
|Daily SMA50
|0.6881
|Daily SMA100
|0.6771
|Daily SMA200
|0.6772
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6696
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6632
|Previous Weekly High
|0.677
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6564
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6698
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6656
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6644
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6606
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6709
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6735
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6773
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6700 despite mixed Chinese data
AUD/USD is extending gains to regain 0.6700 following the mixed Chinese activity numbers. The risk-on-market profile combined with a broadly subdued US Dollar is helping the Aussie pair. Focus shifts to the US PPI and Retail Sales data ahead of Aussie jobs data.
EUR/USD bulls are tiring ahead of ECB and after US CPI
EUR/USD bulls are tiring as the US dollar finds its footing. US CPI was hot and has kept the Fed rate hike thesis alive and kicking. Overnight, banking stocks surged back and bonds and interest rate futures despite the collapse of some US banks over the past few days.
Gold eases amid firmer yields, United States, China statistics eyed
Gold price remains depressed after snapping three-day uptrend the previous day. The bright metal remains down for the second consecutive day in the last five as the US Dollar traces upbeat Treasury bond yields to pare the week-start losses ahead of the key United States data.
A V-shaped rebound rally could send UNI 13%
Uniswap pricehas been trading with a bullish bias since March 12, a correction influenced by traders flocking to the decentralized exchange (DEX) to trade USDC for other digital assets like UNI. The influx caused a massive surge in trading volume, contributing to a revenue increase while catalyzing a recovery rally.
US Inflation Analysis: Price rises still sticky, Fed to resume rate rises once the SVB storm settles Premium
A semi-Lehman moment? That seems to be the fear in financial markets in recent days, with a sliver lining – a lower path of interest rates. Yet if Silicon Valley Bank's spectacular failure is contained, then the good news for the economy melts that silver lining. The fresh inflation gives the Federal Reserve a fresh reason to raise interest rates.