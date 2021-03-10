AUD/USD: Looks firmer above 0.7700 on US stimulus passage, downbeat Treasury yields

- AUD/USD wavers around weekly top, prints three-day winning streak.
- US House passes President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus to be signed on Friday, US 10-year Note Auction also favored yields.
- US dollar weakness, US Treasury yields drop followed the moves, Aussie/China data came in positive.
- Australia Consumer Inflation Expectations should be observed for immediate direction, Treasury yields are the key.
AUD/USD stays on the front foot, currently poking the weekly top near 0.7740 marked the previous day, during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The quote recently benefited from the decline in the US Treasury yields and the US dollar even as American policymakers passed a $1.9 trillion covid relief bill. Also favoring the mood could be the lesser than market Treasury yields in the 10-year Note Auction and upbeat economics from China and Australia, in contrast to the soft US inflation figures.
Double-barrel attack on the US Treasury yields…
While the passage of US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion covid aid package gained major attention as the bond-positive catalysts, downbeat yields at the key 10-year Note Auction, from 1.55% market rate to 1.52%, also played its role to beat the bond bears. The same exert downside pressure on the US dollar that also weighed on the soft Core inflation figures for February. Additionally, chatters that US President Biden is up for proposing a $2.5 trillion transport infrastructure plan in May also boosted the risks and favored the AUD/USD.
Elsewhere, Australia’s Westpac Consumer Confidence and China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) as well as Producer Price Index (PPI) all registered upbeat data for February and welcome AUD/USD buyers at home.
It’s worth mentioning that the firmer hopes of economic recovery, due to steady vaccinations and Aussie PM Morrison’s comments suggesting no challenge to Australia’s immunization plan offered extra help to the Antipodeans.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks stay firmed whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields drop for the second day, down 1.9 basis points (bps) to 1.525%, by the end of Wednesday’s North American trading session.
Looking forward, Australia’s Consumer Inflation Expectations for March, forecast 3.5% versus 3.5% prior, will offer nearby directions to AUD/USD. However, major attention will be given to today’s ECB and US President Biden’s speech ahead of Friday’s signing of the stated US stimulus to boost the investors’ morale and favor the bulls.
Technical analysis
50-day SMA, currently around 0.7735, guards immediate upside ahead of fueling the quote towards the monthly top near 0.7840. Meanwhile, the 0.7700 threshold and recent lows around 0.7620 can restrict the AUD/USD price pullback ahead of highlighting the 100-day SMA level of 0.7555 as the key support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7739
|Today Daily Change
|21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27%
|Today daily open
|0.7718
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7784
|Daily SMA50
|0.7737
|Daily SMA100
|0.7544
|Daily SMA200
|0.7323
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7726
|Previous Daily Low
|0.762
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7838
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7622
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8008
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7562
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7661
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7545
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7756
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7861
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends its recovery above 1.1900
The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1920 price zone, advancing as US Treasury yields weakened. Dollar losses still moderated across the board.
GBP/USD flirts with 1.39 as the dollar cedes ground
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. US inflation missed estimates.
Gold: Bulls stepping in at monthly support, target a 61.8% Fibo of weekly downtrend
The daily chart is trapped between support and resistance, but on a break of the resistance, bulls can target a 50% mean reversion ahead of the weekly 61.8% Fibo target.
Cardano price is ready for a rebound to new all-time highs
Cardano had a massive rally in 2021 and remained in a daily uptrend despite the recent sell-off. Now, after ADA bulls held a key support level, Cardano is ready for a new leg up, potentially to new all-time highs above $1.48.
Roblox Corp kicks off trading with a pop to $74 vs. reference price of $45
Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) has kicked off trading on Wall Street with a post-direct listing pop, hitting a high of $74.83, up some 14% and surpassing estimates of a $60-65 price range.