The AUD/USD pair is trading around 0.6935 on Wednesday, recovering after reaching weekly lows earlier at 0.6883. Analysts at CIBC expect the pair to re-test the July lows around 0.6600-0.6700.
Key Quotes:
“We have previously highlighted the growing headwinds to domestic and global activity through inflation and hawkish central bank responses that have pressured the AUD to lower levels. We see scope for further underperformance ahead, underscored by the procyclical and high-beta nature of the currency. A prominent illustration of the pro-cyclical exposure of the AUD is now developing via the path of weaker commodity prices.”
“Commodities are being pressured as a result of building concerns over global growth and demand. Correlations between AUD and global commodities including copper and iron ore remain significant. The correlation between the AUD and commodity and equity indices is similarly noteworthy.”
“The balance of current risks still points to further AUD weakness. We expect a re-test of spot toward lows of around 0.6600-0.6700 will be seen before a major low is recorded.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 1.0150 as dollar stays resilient
EUR/USD trades in negative territory below 1.0150 in the American session on Wednesday. In addition to the upbeat July ISM Services PMI data from the US, hawkish comments from Fed officials help the greenback preserve its strength, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
GBP/USD recovers modestly from 1.2100
GBP/USD has staged a modest rebound after having tested 1.2100 in the early American session. With the dollar continuing to outperform its rivals on better-than-expected PMI data and the latest comments from FOMC policymakers, however, the pair struggles to gather momentum.
Gold sellers aligned ahead of $1,800.00
Gold retreated further from its weekly peak and fell to an intraday low of $1.754.28. The dollar strengthened amid tepid European data coupled with persistent tensions between China and the US. Stocks struggled to advance on the back of lingering inflation concerns, linked to the latest comments from Fed officials.
One more leg up is on the horizon for crypto markets but...
Bitcoin price has shown resilience to sellers as buyers stepped in after retesting a historically strong support level. This development has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins to trigger a premature rally.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!