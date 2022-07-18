AUD/USD maintains its pause upon reaching support at 0.6757. Analysts at Credit Suisse think that a potentially lengthier corrective pause is likely to take place for now.
AUD/USD continues to pause around the 0.6757 support
“AUD/USD continues to pause around a major support level at the 50% retracement of the 2020/21 uptrend at 0.6757 and a lengthier pause around this level looks increasingly likely.”
“Resistance for the potential corrective recovery is seen at 0.6860/74 initially and next at 0.6962/64. A move above here would suggest a test to the 55-day moving average at 0.6984/95, which we look to hold to avoid deeper upmove.”
“Big picture, we look for an eventual and sustained move below 0.6757, which would open the door to 0.6643/00 and, potentially, to the next significant support at 0.6461.”
