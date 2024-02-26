AUD/USD languishes near daily low, around mid-0.6500s despite softer USD

- AUD/USD meets with some supply on Monday, though the downside remains cushioned.
- Retreating US Treasury bond yields undermines the USD and lends support to the major.
- Traders also seem reluctant to place directional bets ahead of this week’s key macro data.
The AUD/USD pair attracts some sellers on Monday following the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and remains depressed through the first half of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the mid-0.6500s, though lack follow-through amid a modest US Dollar (USD) downtick.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, struggles to capitalize on last week's goodish rebound from its lowest level since February 2 amid retreating US Treasury bond yields. Apart from this, the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance, signalling that policymakers are unwilling to rule out another cash rate increase in the wake of sticky inflation, is seen lending some support to the AUDUSD pair.
Any meaningful USD downfall, however, seems elusive in the wake of firming expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will wait until the June FOMC policy meeting before cutting interest rates. Furthermore, the risk of a further escalation of tensions between China and Taiwan, along with persistent geopolitical tensions stemming from the Middle East, could undermine the risk-sensitive Australian Dollar (AUD) and cap the AUD/USD pair.
The aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets ahead of this week's important macro releases, including the latest Australian consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. The market focus will then shift to Thursday's release of the US Core PCE Price Index – the Fed's preferred inflation gauge – and the official PMI prints from China, scheduled for release on the last day of the week.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.655
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|0.6562
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6535
|Daily SMA50
|0.6633
|Daily SMA100
|0.6554
|Daily SMA200
|0.6563
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.658
|Previous Daily Low
|0.655
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6595
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6522
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6839
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6525
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6569
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6562
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6534
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6517
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6579
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6609
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
