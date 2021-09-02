AUD/USD lacks momentum to take out 0.7400 ahead of US jobs data

- AUD/USD remains subdued on Thursday during the early European hours.
- The Australian dollar losses against the greenback despite upbeat trade data.
- US Dollar retreats from the higher levels amid risk-aversion.
AUD/USD treads water in the Asian session on Thursday morning. The pair continued to trade under the influence of the previous week’s lower momentum.
At the time of writing, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7365, down 0.01% for the day.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals manages to rebound from the early lower levels to trade near 92.50 with mild gains but still remain far from its recent highs.
On the other hand, Aussie lost ground as investors assessed the impact in the rebound of coronavirus cases, as per the latest data from ABC news, new 1,466 cases were recorded on Wednesday.
Australia’s Trade balance for July crosses 10200M market expectations to came at 12117, whereas Investment Lending for Home jumped 0.7% level of June with 1.8% for July. However, the upbeat data failed to lift the sentiment around the Australian dollar.
t is worth noting that S&P 500 Futures are trading at 4,524.09, up 0.031% for the day.
As for now, traders await the US Initial Jobless Claims, Balance of Trade, Unit Labour Costs, and Factory Orders to gauge the market sentiment.
AUD/USD additional levels
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7365
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.7368
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7295
|Daily SMA50
|0.7382
|Daily SMA100
|0.7553
|Daily SMA200
|0.7609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7385
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7307
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7318
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7119
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7322
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7275
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7431
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7478
