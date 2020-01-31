AUD/USD keeps the red near multi-month lows, around 0.6700 mark ahead of US data

- AUD/USD remains under some heavy selling pressure for the third straight day.
- Extremely oversold conditions helped limit losses amid a subdued USD demand.
- Investors eye second-tier US economic data for some short-term trading impetus.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session, albeit has managed to rebound around 15-20 from near four-month lows touched earlier this Friday
Having failed to find any respite from stable Chinese PMI prints, the pair witnessed some fresh selling on the last trading day of the week and extended its recent bearish trajectory for the third consecutive session on Friday.
Aussie weighed down by risk-off mood
The downfall, also marking the fifth day of a negative move in the previous six, took along some short-term trading stops near the 0.6700 round-figure mark and dragged the pair back closer to over a decade low set last October.
A weaker tone surrounding equity markets – reflective of the risk-off mood was seen driving flows away from perceived riskier currencies, including the Australian dollar, though extremely oversold conditions helped limit further losses.
Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar price action – despite a modest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields – did little to impress bullish traders or stall the pair's ongoing downward trajectory to the lowest level since October 2.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of Personal Income/Spending data, Core PCE Price Index and Chicago PMI – to grab some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.33
|Today daily open
|0.6722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6855
|Daily SMA50
|0.6867
|Daily SMA100
|0.6839
|Daily SMA200
|0.6872
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6756
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6889
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6817
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6762
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6721
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6734
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6695
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6638
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6809
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
