AUD/USD keeps the red near 2-week lows, just above 0.6900 handle on upbeat US GDP print

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The US economy expanded by 2.1% annualized pace during the second quarter.
  • The USD remains well supported on the back of stronger US Q2 GDP report.
  • Rising US bond yields further underpin the buck and might continue exerting pressure.

The AUD/USD pair remained heavily offered and refreshed two-week lows, around the 0.6920 region on upbeat US GDP report.

The already stronger US Dollar got an additional boost after the advance US GDP report showed that the economic growth stood at 2.1% annualized pace during the second quarter of 2019. The data pointed to a deceleration from 3.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter but was still better than consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1.8% and provided a modest lift to the greenback.

The incoming stronger US economic data further reinforced expectations that the Fed is unlikely to deliver a 50 bps rate cut at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31 and was evident from a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, which underpinned the buck and might continue exerting downward pressure on the major.

Meanwhile, the China-proxy Australian Dollar seemed rather unaffected by renewed optimism over a possible resolution of the prolonged US-China trade disputes. Hence, a follow-through weakness, back towards challenging multi-month lows set on June 18, now looks a distinct possibility.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6925
Today Daily Change -0.0026
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 0.6951
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7
Daily SMA50 0.6958
Daily SMA100 0.7015
Daily SMA200 0.7088
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6985
Previous Daily Low 0.6942
Previous Weekly High 0.7082
Previous Weekly Low 0.6996
Previous Monthly High 0.7026
Previous Monthly Low 0.6831
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6969
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6934
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6916
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6891
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6977
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7002
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.702

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

