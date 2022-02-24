AUD/USD keeps the red below 0.7200 mark as Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine

- AUD/USD witnessed aggressive selling and reversed its gains recorded over the past three sessions.
- Russia-Ukraine conflict benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on the perceived riskier aussie.
- Investors now eye US data, though the focus will remain on geopolitics and the situation in Ukraine.
The AUD/USD pair maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading around the 0.7165 region, or the one-week low.
Russian military forces invaded Ukraine earlier this Thursday and fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities. Reports indicated that as many as 40 Ukrainian soldiers and 10 civilians were killed by Russian shelling. Ukraine added that troops continue to pour across its borders into the eastern regions and landing by sea at the cities of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.
The worsening situation in Ukraine triggered a massive sell-off in the global equity markets. Investors rushed to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, which boosted the US dollar and prompted aggressive selling around the perceived riskier aussie. The bearish pressure remained unabated amid fears about a further escalation in tensions between Russia and the West.
The United States and its allies were quick to condemn Russia's actions and President Joe Biden said that he would meet the leaders of G7 to map out more severe measures against Russia. This, in turn, kept investors on the edge, which was evident from the ongoing freefall in the financial markets and forced the AUD/USD pair to reverse its gains recorded over the past three trading sessions.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of the Prelim GDP report and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims. The data, however, might do little to influence the USD price dynamics. The focus remains on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which will drive the broader risk sentiment and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7171
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0059
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|0.723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.7341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7285
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide, trades around 1.1150
EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure as safe-haven flows continue to boost the greenback. The pair was last seen losing more than 1% on a daily basis near mid-1.1100. Investors eye the latest geopolitical developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3400, touches fresh 2022 low
GBP/USD is suffering heavy losses on Thursday as the intense flight to safety allows the dollar to outperform its rivals. The pair trades at its lowest level of 2022 near 1.3350 in the early American session and investors stay focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
EUR/USD extends slide, trades around 1.1150
EUR/USD remains under constant bearish pressure as safe-haven flows continue to boost the greenback. The pair was last seen losing more than 1% on a daily basis near mid-1.1100. Investors eye the latest geopolitical developments after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3400, touches fresh 2022 low
GBP/USD is suffering heavy losses on Thursday as the intense flight to safety allows the dollar to outperform its rivals. The pair trades at its lowest level of 2022 near 1.3350 in the early American session and investors stay focused on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Bitcoin price has significantly declined following media reports of explosions in Ukraine. In the past 24 hours, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization has declined by 5%.