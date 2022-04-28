- AUD/USD dropped to over a two-month low on Thursday amid the relentless USD buying.
- The prospects for more aggressive Fed rate hikes continued acting as a tailwind for the buck.
- The USD bulls seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the US Q1 GDP.
The AUD/USD pair witnessed an intraday turnaround from the 0.7160 area and dropped to its lowest level since February 7 during the early North American session. The pair, however, managed to rebound a few pips in reaction to the dismal US GDP print and was last seen trading just below the 0.7100 mark, down over 0.40% for the day.
Broad-based US dollar strength remains a key theme in the FX market on Thursday and growing acceptance that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to curb soaring inflation. The bets were reaffirmed by hawkish remarks from influential FOMC members last week, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
The Fed is expected to hike interest rates by 50 bps when it meets on May 3-4, and again in June and July, and ultimately lift rates to around 3.0% by the end of the year. The USD buying remained unabated after the Advance US GDP report showed that the economy unexpectedly contracted by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022.
This, along with the risk-on impulse in the markets, acted as a headwind for the safe-haven USD and extended some support to the perceived riskier aussie. The disappointment, however, was largely offset by a sharp rise in the GDP Price Index, which jumped to 8% in Q1 and reaffirmed the prospects of rapid Fed rate hikes.
The fundamental backdrop seems tilted firmly in favour of the USD bulls and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the AUD/USD pair. The emergence of fresh selling on Thursday adds credence to the negative outlook, suggesting that any attempted recovery is more likely to be short-lived.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7078
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|0.7126
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7396
|Daily SMA50
|0.7356
|Daily SMA100
|0.7264
|Daily SMA200
|0.7291
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7191
|Previous Daily Low
|0.71
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7156
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7088
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7049
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7178
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.723
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
