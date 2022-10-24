- AUD/USD meets with aggressive supply on Monday amid a strong pickup in demand for the USD.
- Hawkish Fed expectations remain supportive of elevated US bond yields and underpin the buck.
- A positive risk tone also does little to benefit the risk-sensitive aussie or lend support to the pair.
The AUD/USD pair comes under fresh selling pressure and retreats over 100 pips from levels just above the 0.6400 mark, or a two-week high touched earlier this Monday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices below the 0.6300 round figure during the first half of the European session and is sponsored by a strong pickup in demand for the US dollar.
Despite reports that some Fed officials are signalling greater unease with oversized rate hikes, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its faster policy tightening path. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assists the USD to regain strong positive traction on the first day of a new week.
The Australian dollar, on the other hand, is pressured by worries about the economic headwind stemming from China's zero-COVID policy, which overshadows upbeat Chinese third-quarter GDP, which showed that the world's second-largest economy expanded by 3.9% YoY. Adding to this, China's Industrial Output rose 6.3% YoY in September against 4.5% estimates.
Even a positive risk tone does little to lend any support to the risk-sensitive aussie. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) decided earlier this month to slow the pace of policy tightening. This suggests that the path of least resistance for the AUD/USD pair is to the downside and any attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Market participants now look forward to the flash US PMI prints, due later during the early North American session. The data, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the AUD/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6298
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0080
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.25
|Today daily open
|0.6378
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6373
|Daily SMA50
|0.6639
|Daily SMA100
|0.6789
|Daily SMA200
|0.701
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6393
|Previous Daily Low
|0.621
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6393
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6197
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6916
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6363
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6323
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.628
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6261
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6444
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.651
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6627
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls below 1.1300, eyes on UK politics
GBP/USD lost its traction and fell below 1.1300 on Monday. The PMI surveys from the UK showed that the private sector's economic activity continued to contract in October. Meanwhile, market participants keep a close eye on political developments in the UK.
EUR/USD steadies above 0.9800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure following the disappointing EU and Germany PMI data and declined toward 0.9800 before going into a consolidation phase. Investors await the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and PMI surveys from the US.
USD/JPY steadies around 149.00 after rollercoaster moves on alleged Japan intervention
USD/JPY treads water around 148.85 following a volatile start to the week which initially refreshed a fortnight low before recalling the buyers ahead of Monday’s European session.
Gold falls to $1,650 area despite retreating US yields
After having touched its strongest level in more than a week at $1,670 earlier in the day, gold lost its traction and declined to the $1,650 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down 1.5% on the day, the risk-averse market environment weighs on XAU/USD.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.