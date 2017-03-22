AUD/USD keeps the neutral stance between 0.7600/0.7730 – UOB

By Pablo Piovano

AUD/USD is expected to stay within the 0.76/0.7730 range in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

“The solid support indicated at 0.7630 yesterday was unthreatened as AUD rebounded after hitting a low of 0.7640. Despite the rebound, it is too soon to expect a sustained recovery. AUD is more likely to trade sideways at these lower levels, likely within a 0.7630/0.7685 range”.

“There is not much to add as we continue to view the current movement as part of a 0.7600/0.7730 consolidation phase even though the immediate bias is for a probe lower towards the low end of the expected 0.7600/0.7730 range. Looking further ahead, as long as there is no sustained drop below 0.7600, we expect the current consolidation to be resolved to the upside”.

 

    1. R3 0.7753
    2. R2 0.7722
    3. R1 0.7700
  2. PP 0.7670
    1. S1 0.7647
    2. S2 0.7617
    3. S3 0.7594

 