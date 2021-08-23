- AUD/USD trades above 0.7200, gain 1.15%, despite worse than expected Australia PMI readings.
- The market upbeat tone remains, as the American session advances.
- Investors’ focus is on the Jackson Hole Symposium, we could expect reduced liquidity in the week.
The AUD/USD trades back above 0.7211, edging up for a 1.15% gain, ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium.
China’s recent news about zero domestic covid cases improved the market’s sentiment. Earlier in the day the Australian Commonwealth Bank PMI figures for services and manufacturing were released, showing declines to 43.3 and 51.7, respectively. The market reaction was muted, as the sentiment remains positive. The markets’ main focus is on the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, by the end of the week.
The price action will be ruled on the covid news and the Federal Reserve. If Australia’s current covid outbreak continues to worsen we could see some US dollar strength and flight to safe-haven assets. However, as we advance through the week, we could expect reduced liquidity conditions and tighten trading ranges.
AUD/USD technical outlook
AUD/USD trades around 0.7201. The pair trades inside a descending channel and continues to test the midpoint. The daily moving averages stand above the spot price, with the shorter-time frame under the longer-time frames. If today’s session closes above 0.7200, the price will try to test 0.7300. Adding to this, the last 3 daily candle bars will unveil a morning-star candle pattern that has bullish implications, with 0.7300 as the first resistance, followed by the 50-day moving average which stands at 0.7412, and July 13 high at 0.7502.
On the other hand, a sustained fail above 0.7200 could exert pressure on the downside. Zooming towards the 4-hour chart, the price has fulfilled its 64 pip average true range, so the pair could be near its top. If the pair fails to break 0.7200, the downward pressure will be towards 0.7120 today’s low, followed by 0.7100 and then 0.6990.
Daily chart RSI is at 37.40 exited from oversold readings, while the Average True Range is 64 pips, aiming higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.1750 on upbeat mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1750, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Investors are shrugging off weak US PMIs.
GBP/USD breaks above 1.37 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD has soared above 1.37, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
XAU/USD steadies above $1,800, additional gains are likely
Gold broke out of last week's horizontal range on Monday. 200-day SMA forms the next significant resistance at $1,810. Broad-based USD weakness is helping XAU/USD gather bullish momentum at the start of the week.
Stand aside $50K, Bitcoin is on the way to $57K
BTC beats the psychologically important $50K, but momentum divergence on the daily chart persists. ETH prints new rally highs with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at $3,358 now in play. XRP targets a 20% gain.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.