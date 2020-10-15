AUD/USD keeps losses as Australia's jobless rate ticks higher

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • AUD/USD trades 0.34% lower on the day at 0.7137. 
  • Australia's economy shed 29.5K jobs in September, validating RBA's dovish bias. 
  • RBA's Lowe said early Thursday that rates could be cut to 0.10%. 

The Aussie dollar remains on the offer, keeping the AUD/USD pair on the defensive with the Aussie data released at 00:30 GMT highlighting renewed labor market weakness and strengthening the case for an immediate interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia in November. 

The economy shed 29.5K jobs in September versus expectations for 35K losses and down from August's 111K additions. The seasonally adjusted Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 6.9% versus expectations for a rise to 7.1% from 6.8%. 

The part-time jobs fell by 9.4K in September versus 74.8K additions in August, while the full-time employment declined by 20.1K versus 36.2K additions in August. 

The deterioration in the labor market was less severe than expected. Nevertheless, the weak numbers validate comments made by RBA's Governor Lowe earlier today that the benchmark interest rate could be cut down to 0.10% from the current record low of 0.25%. 

As such, the AUD/USD pair continues to trade at session lows near 0.7137, representing a 0.37% decline on the day. The Aussie dollar ran into sellers earlier today as dovish comments by Lowe overshadowed an uptick in the Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations. 

With the bank preparing markets for a November rate cut, the AUD looks vulnerable to deeper sell-offs – more so, as the risk sentiment remains weak due to fading prospects for an immediate US fiscal stimulus. 

Technical levels

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.7137
Today Daily Change -0.0024
Today Daily Change % -0.34
Today daily open 0.7162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7161
Daily SMA50 0.7209
Daily SMA100 0.7089
Daily SMA200 0.6787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7192
Previous Daily Low 0.7152
Previous Weekly High 0.7244
Previous Weekly Low 0.7096
Previous Monthly High 0.7414
Previous Monthly Low 0.7004
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7167
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7145
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7129
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7105
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7185
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7209
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7225

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

