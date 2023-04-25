AUD/USD justifies risk barometer status to drop towards 0.6650 amid sour sentiment

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, reverses week-start bounce from the lowest levels in fortnight.
  • Market sentiment dwindles amid US debt ceiling concerns, cautious mood ahead of top-tier data/events.
  • Fed blackout, off in Australia allow traders to consolidate recent moves.
  • US CB Consumer Confidence, yields eyed for intraday directions.

AUD/USD renews its intraday low near 0.6680 amid sour sentiment during early Tuesday. In doing so, the Aussie pair reverses the corrective bounce from a two-week low marked the previous day.

While watching over the risk catalysts, escalated indecision among the US policymakers amid the looming debt ceiling expiration in June weighs on the market sentiment of late. On the same line is the trader’s preparation for the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) one last rate hike, worth 0.25%, in May before signaling the policy pivot.

“Kevin McCarthy and his vote-counting lieutenants are telling fellow Republicans they will not change their $1.5 trillion debt-ceiling proposal, despite rank-and-file GOP demands for alterations,” said Bloomberg on Monday.

On the other hand, CME’s FedWatch Tool hints at an almost 90% probability of the US central bank’s 0.25% rate lift in May. However, concerns surrounding a policy pivot and rate cuts in 2023 seem to keep traders on their toes.

Additionally, the geopolitical fears surrounding Russia and China join the market’s cautious mood ahead of this week’s top-tier growth and inflation data to prod the sentiment. China’s alleged support to Moscow in fighting with Ukraine joins the Western readiness to increase sanctions on the Oil-rich nation to weigh on sentiment.

Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses near 4,155 as it snaps a two-day uptrend after mixed closing of the Wall Street benchmarks. On the other hand, the US Treasury bond yields highlight the rush for risk safety as the benchmark 10-year bond coupons drop to 3.48% at the latest. More importantly, the difference between the one-month and the three-month US Treasury bond yields widen the most since 2001 as the coupons flash 3.48% and 4.98% mark of late.

Given the ANZAC Day holidays in Australia and New Zealand, the AUD/USD pair may extend the latest fall amid mildly downbeat markets. However, US Conference Board’s (CB) Consumer Confidence gauge for April, expected to remain steady near 104.1 versus 104.2 prior, will be important for the intraday directions.

Technical analysis

AUD/USD retreats from the 21-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.6705, which in turn joins downbeat oscillators to direct the Aussie pair sellers toward an upward-sloping support line from early March, close to 0.6650 at the latest.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.668
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 0.6696
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6706
Daily SMA50 0.6721
Daily SMA100 0.6798
Daily SMA200 0.6742
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6699
Previous Daily Low 0.6666
Previous Weekly High 0.6772
Previous Weekly Low 0.6678
Previous Monthly High 0.6784
Previous Monthly Low 0.6564
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6686
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6678
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6675
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6653
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6641
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6708
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.672
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6742

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data

EUR/USD retreats toward 1.1000 ahead of US data

EUR/USD is easing toward 1.1000 in the European session, having failed to sustain above 1.1050. The pair is heading south, as the US Dollar finds its feet amid a cautious market mood. Investors weigh ECB-speak, US consumer data and tech earnings ahead. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2500 amid risk aversion

GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 in early Europe. Cable is sensing selling pressure as the US Dollar is attempting a minor pullback following Monday's sell-of. Risk sentiment remains in a weaker spot, supporting the US Dollar rebound. Focus on US data, tech earnings. 

GBP/USD News

Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields

Gold clings to recovery gains below $2,000 amid weaker Treasury yields

Gold price is consolidating the rebound below $2,000, helped by the sustained selling in the US Treasury bond yields amid risk-off markets. The upside in the Gold price, however, remains capped by the renewed uptick in the US Dollar across the board. 

Gold News

Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands

Bitcoin price eyes retest of $30,000 as bulls reveal their hands

Bitcoin price shows a bullish setup in formation, hinting at an optimistic start to the week. If this technical formation plays out, BTC could be due for a quick recovery rally that could retest a key psychological level.

Read more

US Consumer Confidence Preview: Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure Premium

US Consumer Confidence Preview: Recession hints likely to keep the USD under pressure

The United States will publish the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, expected to remain steady in April, foreseen at 104.1 from 104.2 in March.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures