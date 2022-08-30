AUD/USD justifies risk-barometer status to drop below 0.6900, US Consumer Confidence, NFP eyed

- AUD/USD reverses the previous day’s rebound from six-week low.
- Australia Building Permits slump in July, down -17.2% versus -2.0% expected.
- Headlines surrounding China, hawkish Fed bets recall bears.
- US Consumer Confidence for August, Fedspeak could entertain before Friday’s US NFP.
AUD/USD bears return to the table, after an upbeat start to the key week, as risk-aversion underpins the US dollar’s safe-haven demand during early Tuesday morning in Europe. That said, the Aussie pair drops 0.37% to revisit 0.6880 levels, after a failed rebound from the 1.5-month low the previous day.
With this, the AUD/USD pair justifies its risk barometer status, as well as downbeat Aussie data, to portray the bearish play.
Australia’s Building Permits for July declined to -17.2% versus -2.0% market forecasts and -0.6% revised prior.
Also likely to have weighed on the AUD/USD prices could be the push on the Aussie industries towards increasing wages and the resistance to tame inflation. Andrew McKellar, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry warned during a Bloomberg interview against pushing for wage growth to beat the current levels of inflation.
Elsewhere, downbeat headlines surrounding Australia’s biggest customer China also please AUD/USD bears. Politico came out with the news suggesting the Biden administration to ask congress to approve a $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan, which in turn appears to have triggered the latest run-up. Before that, the movement of the US vessels in the Taiwan Strait and American diplomats’ visits to Taipei teased China. On the same line were concerns raised by Financial Times (FT), over the mounting pressure on Chinese banks. “Chinese residential property owners are rushing to pay off their mortgages early, heaping pressure on commercial banks that were already struggling to identify attractive lending opportunities,” said the news.
It’s worth observing that the market pricing of a 75 bps Fed rate hike in September grew to 72.5% at the latest, per CME’s FedWatch Tool, which in turn acts as an additionally bearish catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders to watch.
While portraying the mood, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat to 3.09% following the two-day uptrend to refresh the monthly high whereas the S&P 500 Futures struggles between gains and losses after downbeat performance of Wall Street.
To sum up, the risk-off mood and the firmer DXY could keep the AUD/USD bear hopeful, today’s US Consumer Confidence for August and comments from Fed speakers could entertain intraday traders. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s US jobs report as Fed Chair Powell raised concerns over economic slowdown and job market stress in his Jackson Hole speech.
Technical analysis
AUD/USD fades the bounce off a 3.5-month-old horizontal support area, surrounding 0.6850-55, as the corrective pullback failed to cross the 50-DMA hurdle of 0.6912.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6884
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|0.691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6965
|Daily SMA50
|0.6915
|Daily SMA100
|0.7022
|Daily SMA200
|0.7131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7074
|Previous Daily Low
|0.684
|Previous Weekly High
|0.701
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6855
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7033
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.668
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6984
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6929
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6575
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7042
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7276
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
