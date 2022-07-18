  • AUD/USD gained traction for the second straight day amid the ongoing USD corrective pullback.
  • Diminishing odds for more aggressive Fed rate hikes, the risk-on impulse undermined the USD.
  • Descending trend-channel breakout further contributed to the strong intraday positive move.
  • Traders now eye Tuesday’s RBA minutes amid absent relevant US economic data on Monday.

The AUD/USD pair gained positive traction for the second successive day on Monday and recovered further from over a two-year low, around the 0.6680 region touched last week. The momentum lifted spot prices to a one-week high, around the 0.6835-0.6840 area during the first half of the European session and was sponsored by the ongoing US dollar profit-taking slide.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard - the biggest Fed hawks - said last Thursday that they were not in favour of the bigger rate hike. Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic warned on Friday that moving too dramatically could undermine positive aspects of the economy and add to the uncertainty. This, in turn, forced investors to scale back their expectations for a supersized 100 bps Fed rate hike move in July, which prompted some US dollar profit-taking from a two-decade high.

Apart from this, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by strong gains across the global equity markets - led to an extension of the USD corrective pullback and benefitted the risk-sensitive aussie. The momentum assisted the AUD/USD pair to break through a one-month-old descending trend-channel hurdle. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to spot prices. That said, growing recession fears, along with rising COVID-19 cases in China, kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the China-proxy Australian dollar.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the AUD/USD pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities. The focus, however, would remain on the minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest policy meeting, scheduled for release on Tuesday.

Technical levels to watch

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6837
Today Daily Change 0.0041
Today Daily Change % 0.60
Today daily open 0.6796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6855
Daily SMA50 0.6978
Daily SMA100 0.716
Daily SMA200 0.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6806
Previous Daily Low 0.6718
Previous Weekly High 0.69
Previous Weekly Low 0.668
Previous Monthly High 0.7283
Previous Monthly Low 0.685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6741
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6685
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6653
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6829
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6862
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6917

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD extends rebound toward 1.0150

EURUSD extends rebound toward 1.0150

EURUSD has preserved its recovery momentum early Monday and climbed toward the 1.0150 area amid renewed dollar weakness. With major European equity indexes rising more than 1%, the US Dollar Index stays deep in negative territory near below 107.50.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1950

GBP/USD clings to strong daily gains near 1.1950

GBP/USD managed to build on Friday's modest recovery gains and advanced beyond 1.1950 in the early European session on Monday. Improving market mood at the start of the week makes it difficult for the dollar to find demand. 

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes $1,728 and $1,730 on the road to recovery

Gold eyes $1,728 and $1,730 on the road to recovery

Gold Price has staged an impressive bounce from near 11-month lows of $1,698, as the US dollar is on an extending corrective decline amid a risk-on market profile and easing fears over aggressive Fed tightening expectations.

Gold News

Here’s why you should pay close attention to Ethereum Classic price

Here’s why you should pay close attention to Ethereum Classic price

Ethereum Classic price has breached the 50-day EMA, indicating a major revival of bullish momentum. With the Merge approaching, Ethereum miners are likely to shift to ETC, which could be a reason for the next rally.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures