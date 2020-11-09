AUD/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 0.7300 on risk rally

- AUD/USD is rising sharply ahead of the American session.
- S&P 500 futures are up more than 3% ahead of the opening bell.
- Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective.
The AUD/USD pair rose sharply as risk flows started to dominate financial markets after Pfizer announced that its experimental coronavirus vaccine is "more than 90% effective." As of writing, the pair, which touched its highest level since early September at 0.7330 earlier in the hour, was trading at 0.7318, gaining 0.8% on a daily basis.
Coronavirus vaccine optimism lifts the market mood
Commenting on the market reaction to Pfizer's announcement, "the COVID-19 vaccine news adds to the positive risk tone in stocks and underpins high beta currencies vs the US dollar," Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, told Reuters. "Any positive news on a vaccine is good news for the world economy and offers a perspective for rebound/normalisation in 2021 growth."
Reflecting the positive shift in market sentiment, the S&P 500 futures hit a new record high and was last seen gaining 3.7% on the day at 3,630. Additionally, Germany's DAX 30 and the UK's FTSE 100 indexes are up 5.5% and 5%, respectively.
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet near 92.30. However, a rally in US stocks in the second half of the day could put the greenback under renewed bearish pressure.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the day. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Technical levels to watch for
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.732
|Today Daily Change
|0.0061
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|0.7259
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7123
|Daily SMA50
|0.718
|Daily SMA100
|0.7129
|Daily SMA200
|0.6811
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.729
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7238
|Previous Weekly High
|0.729
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.699
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7244
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7258
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.727
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7183
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7314
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7338
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 after encouraging covid vaccine news
EUR/USD has topped 1.19 after Pfizer and BioNTech announced their coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% efficient. Stocks are surging and the safe-haven dollar is down. The fallout from the US elections is watched.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.32 on vaccine news
GBP/USD has been on the rise after Pfizer said its coronavirus vaccine has proved 90% efficient in preventing infections. The UK has pre-ordered around 40 million doses. Brexit talks are also eyed.
XAU/USD tumbles after Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, levels
A COVID-19 vaccine seems closer after Pfizer announced that its immunization candidate is 90% effective after its 43,500-strong Phase 3 trial. Hopes of a quick solution for the coronavirus pandemic is sending markets higher.
Pfizer says covid vaccine 90% effective, markets jump, dollar falls
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has said that its COVID-19 vaccine study has shown that it prevents 90% of infections and that no serious safety concerns have been identified as of the first interim analysis.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.