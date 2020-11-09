AUD/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 0.7300 on risk rally

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • AUD/USD is rising sharply ahead of the American session.
  • S&P 500 futures are up more than 3% ahead of the opening bell.
  • Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is 90% effective. 

The AUD/USD pair rose sharply as risk flows started to dominate financial markets after Pfizer announced that its experimental coronavirus vaccine is "more than 90% effective." As of writing, the pair, which touched its highest level since early September at 0.7330 earlier in the hour, was trading at 0.7318, gaining 0.8% on a daily basis.

Coronavirus vaccine optimism lifts the market mood

Commenting on the market reaction to Pfizer's announcement, "the COVID-19 vaccine news adds to the positive risk tone in stocks and underpins high beta currencies vs the US dollar," Kenneth Broux, FX strategist at Societe Generale, told Reuters. "Any positive news on a vaccine is good news for the world economy and offers a perspective for rebound/normalisation in 2021 growth."

Reflecting the positive shift in market sentiment, the S&P 500 futures hit a new record high and was last seen gaining 3.7% on the day at 3,630. Additionally, Germany's DAX 30 and the UK's FTSE 100 indexes are up 5.5% and 5%, respectively.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is staying relatively quiet near 92.30. However, a rally in US stocks in the second half of the day could put the greenback under renewed bearish pressure.

There won't be any macroeconomic data releases featured in the US economic docket in the remainder of the day. In the early trading hours of the Asian session on Tuesday, the National Australia Bank's Business Confidence Index will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.

Technical levels to watch for

AUD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.732
Today Daily Change 0.0061
Today Daily Change % 0.84
Today daily open 0.7259
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7123
Daily SMA50 0.718
Daily SMA100 0.7129
Daily SMA200 0.6811
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.729
Previous Daily Low 0.7238
Previous Weekly High 0.729
Previous Weekly Low 0.699
Previous Monthly High 0.7244
Previous Monthly Low 0.7002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7258
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.727
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7235
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7211
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7183
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7286
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7314
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7338

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

