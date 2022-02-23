AUD/USD jumps to fresh monthly high, breaks through 100-DMA barrier amid risk-on

- AUD/USD gained traction for the third straight day and shot to a fresh monthly high on Wednesday.
- The risk-on impulse, RBA rate hike bets underpinned the perceived riskier aussie amid weaker USD.
- The Russia-Ukraine saga, rising US bond yields should revive the USD demand and cap the upside.
The USD witnessed some selling during the first half of the European session and pushed the AUD/USD pair to a fresh monthly high, around the 0.7260-0.7265 region in the last hour.
The pair gained follow-through traction for the third successive day on Thursday and was supported by a combination of factors. Despite a slight disappointment from Australian wage growth data, bets for an eventual interest rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia acted as a tailwind for the domestic currency. Adding to this, the upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven US dollar and provided an additional boost to the perceived riskier aussie.
The nervousness over the worsening situation in Ukraine eased after a Kremlin spokesperson said on Tuesday that Russia is still open to diplomacy and has an interest in that. Apart from this, the fact that new economic sanctions on Russia were not as bad as feared further boosted investors' confidence. This was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets, which drove flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies, including the buck.
The latest leg up could further be attributed to some technical buying above the 100-day SMA barrier near the 0.7240 region. Any further move up, however, seems limited amid the risk of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. This, along with a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields, should assist the greenback to attract some dip-buying at lower levels and cap gains for the AUD/USD pair amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.
Technical levels to watch
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7263
|Today Daily Change
|0.0046
|Today Daily Change %
|0.64
|Today daily open
|0.7217
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7134
|Daily SMA50
|0.7176
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.7343
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7234
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7173
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7146
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.712
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7269
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7305
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher toward 1.1350 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD continues to edge higher during the European session on Wednesday and trades near mid-1.1300s. The risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the greenback to find demand and the US Dollar Index was last seen losing 0.2% on the day below 95.90. Investors eye geopolitical headlines in the absence of data releases.
GBP/USD battles 1.3600 as BOE policymakers testify
GBP/USD is trading near 1.3600 during the European session on Wednesday as investors assess the latest comments from Bank of England officials. BOE Governor Bailey told UK Parliament that higher interest rates would raise unemployment and slow growth.
Gold: Recapturing $1,901 is critical to resume Ukraine crisis-led uptrend
Gold price eases amid calmer risk tone but Russia-Ukraine tensions remain supportive. All eyes on the G7 meeting, additional Western sanctions if Russia goes for a full-scale invasion.
Algorand price eyes recovery to $1 as ALGO approaches last stable support level
Algorand price been on a steep corrective phase for the better part of the last five months. This downtrend has pushed ALGO to the last stable support level.
If Russia does invade Ukraine, this could finally spark-off the crash 'puts' have been telegraphing
With markets across Asia tumbling on Tuesday amid the escalating threat of war, there is a spooky air of calm in Asian markets on Wednesday.